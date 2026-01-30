Cybernetix Ventures announces fourth annual Robotics Invest and second annual Robotics Tech Week

Why robotics companies need different ecosystems than SaaS, and how Cybernetix has built one

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics is enjoying its golden age. Hardware costs are plummeting, automation demand is surging, and trillion-dollar markets are emerging, but the ecosystems meant to support these burgeoning companies are still designed for software. Cybernetix Ventures has refined a model: a hyperfocus on the robotics industry plus synchronized activation mobilizes an entire ecosystem in one week. Now in its fourth year, Robotics Invest returns May 26-27, 2026, anchoring the second annual Robotics Tech Week from May 26-29.

Robotics Invest: Built for Relevance

Robotics Invest returns May 26-27, 2026, anchoring the second annual Robotics Tech Week from May 26-29. Post this Robotics Invest 2025

At the heart of Robotics Tech Week is Robotics Invest , which has earned its reputation as the industry's most impactful robotics gathering by design. Capped at 300 attendees—primarily C-suite founders, early and late stage investors, and corporate decision-makers—the event attracts robotics leaders who understand the unique challenges of building hardware-intensive companies. Past speakers include Marc Raibert (Boston Dynamics), Brad Porter (Cobot), Peter Wurman (Amazon Robotics), Kristina Nilsson (JP Morgan), Duncan Turner (SOSV), Milo Werner (The Engine), Stella Yoo (Evercore), among others.

The results speak for themselves: founders have secured their lead investors, closed partnerships, and saved months of work through high-caliber introductions.

Robotics Tech Week: Industry Alignment at Scale

Robotics Tech Week extends beyond Robotics Invest to activate the full ecosystem—students, operators, companies, policymakers, researchers—all focused on robotics.

"We're building connective tissue across investors, corporates, universities, clusters, and founders so the next generation of robotics companies has a stronger foundation," said Fady Saad, Founder and General Partner, Cybernetix Ventures. "Robotics companies face challenges other founders don't. What we're proving is that industry focus plus synchronization unlocks momentum that would take years to build organically."

Why This Moment Matters

Robotics Tech Week coincides with a16z's TechWeek Boston debut, bringing broader attention to the city's robotics innovation ecosystem—and further validation for Boston's approach.

"Boston has always been a robotics capital," said Mark Martin, Co-founder and General Partner, Cybernetix Ventures. "Robotics Tech Week activates that foundation deliberately. As other cities watch to see if the model can be scaled and toured globally, we're hyperfocused on delivering value for the industry—and so many here share the same mission of advancing intelligent machines."

How to Participate

Applications for Robotics Invest 2026 will open soon. Attendance is capped at 300, with past events activating a waitlist. Organizations can submit Robotics Tech Week events at roboticstechweek.com. For updates, visit roboticsinvest.com or follow Robotics Invest on LinkedIn.

About Cybernetix Ventures

Cybernetix Ventures is a leading venture capital firm focused on early-stage robotics and physical AI. Headquartered in Boston, the firm is led by robotics experts Fady Saad and Mark Martin, who have 50 years of combined robotics technologies, operating, and investing experience. Cybernetix invests in purpose-built teams and industry-critical opportunities across North America and Europe. Sectors include: advanced manufacturing, logistics, construction, healthcare, agriculture, and energy infrastructure.

SOURCE Cybernetix Ventures