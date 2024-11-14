Cybernetix Ventures Introduces the Robotics Startup Playbook

Essential guide for entrepreneurs and investors to navigate the unique world of robotics startups will be available online

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernetix Ventures, a venture capital firm leading the way for investments into early-stage robotics, automation, and industrial AI, today announced the release of The Robotics Startup Playbook, an online guide for navigating the unique challenges of building and scaling robotics ventures. The Playbook leverages the Cybernetix team's combined 50 years of past and ongoing experience and a forward-looking vision to create a guide for founders, investors and ecosystem leaders in robotics. With insights into critical topics—like choosing vertical markets and use cases, product scoping and development to balance hardware with scalable software, and models to maximize revenue—it allows founders, investors and leaders to make informed decisions in a rapidly accelerating industry that is poised for explosive growth.

(L to R): Fady Saad, Founder and Managing Partner and Mark Martin, Co-founder and General Partner, Cybernetix Ventures.

The Robotics Startup Playbook currently contains six chapters that will be released throughout the coming months. It is for entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem leaders who see the powerful mega-trends of robotics, industrial AI, and automation, and who want to learn the key success factors and common challenges of building, scaling and investing in these areas.

"Whether you're an investor looking to understand the unique dynamics of robotics as a unique investment class, or an entrepreneur aiming to build and scale a disruptive robotics company, this playbook is for you," said Fady Saad, Founder & Managing Partner, Cybernetix Ventures. "It's designed to provide actionable insights, highlight common pitfalls, and guide industry leaders in shaping the future of robotics."

Founded in 2021, Cybernetix Ventures supports the most promising robotics founders and startups by partnering with robotics clusters worldwide to elevate these companies to a global stage, connecting them with a diverse ecosystem of potential customers, later-stage investors, financial institutions, and acquirers.

"There are a lot of misconceptions about robotics. It's no longer such a capital-intensive endeavor and the paths to revenues and scaling can be much faster than in the past. But, the funding profile can be different as compared to SaaS investing. It's quite typical to see an additional seed round or additional Series A round to get to revenue acceleration and P&L that a growth stage investor wants to see," commented Mark Martin, Co-founder & General Partner, Cybernetix Ventures. "The reward with good robotics startups is very sticky businesses with high value deployed hardware that can be combined with additional revenue streams from data, value-added software, services, and consumables. So, while robotics requires a shift in mindset for investors, those who understand the long-term value stand to benefit significantly."

About Cybernetix Ventures

Cybernetix Ventures is a unique venture capital firm leading the way for investments into early-stage robotics, automation, and industrial AI startups. Headquartered in Boston, Cybernetix connects its portfolio to national and global robotics ecosystems, bringing unparalleled expertise to companies poised to make major impacts in large, essential sectors – manufacturing, logistics, construction, healthcare, climate and agriculture. The firm's portfolio includes companies across North America and Europe. Cybernetix is committed to delivering on three pillars of value: exceptional support for founders, phenomenal returns to LPs, and impactful ecosystem leadership for robotics communities. Cybernetix is led by Fady Saad and Mark Martin , who have decades of robotics technologies, operations and investing experience. The firm pioneered Robotics Invest , an annual summit where top founders, investors, and business leaders in robotics come together to build the next wave of robotics unicorns.

SOURCE Cybernetix Ventures