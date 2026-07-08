CyberNut Acquires Neptune Navigate Digital Citizenship Platform, Expanding Its Student Safety Offering for K-12 Districts

Acquisition expands CyberNut's student safety offering with a widely adopted digital citizenship curriculum.

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberNut, the cybersecurity awareness platform built exclusively for K-12 school districts, today announced it has acquired the Neptune Navigate Digital Citizenship platform, adding an established student curriculum to its K-12 safety offering. The acquisition deepens CyberNut's focus on protecting both staff and students. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands the student side of CyberNut's platform. The company already delivers student safety and digital citizenship education alongside its staff-facing phishing simulation, security awareness training, and threat reporting. Neptune Navigate adds an additional deep, purpose-built curriculum. For districts, the result is a deeper, more comprehensive approach to online safety for both students and staff, from a single partner focused only on K-12.

"We've always believed protecting a school means protecting the whole community — and our student offerings have been a core part of that from day one," said Oliver Page, Chief Executive Officer of CyberNut. "Bringing Neptune Navigate into CyberNut pushes that vision even further. Students will get a richer, more engaging path to digital confidence, and districts get something no one else offers: staff security and student citizenship, growing together on one platform. We couldn't be more excited about what we can now build."

"Our mission has never been just about stopping phishing emails. It's about raising a generation that's safe and confident online. Neptune Navigate supercharges the student side of everything we've built, and we can't wait to show districts what comes next," said Stephen Mirante, Chief Revenue Officer of CyberNut.

"This is the best possible outcome for everyone who believed in Neptune Navigate. Instead of winding down, the platform is gearing up with a partner whose entire mission is keeping school communities safe online. We're working side by side with CyberNut to make this transition seamless, and I can say with full confidence: our partners are in extraordinary hands," said Eric Jontra, President & Founder, Neptune Navigate.

What's Ahead

CyberNut said its immediate priority is a smooth 2026–27 launch for existing Neptune Navigate partners. Later this year, the company plans to share its roadmap for the curriculum, including refreshed content, modernized interactive features, and tighter connections between student digital citizenship and the staff-side security awareness training districts already run with CyberNut.

About CyberNut

CyberNut is a cybersecurity awareness platform built exclusively for K-12 school districts. Its purpose-built solution includes phishing simulations, gamified security awareness microtrainings, threat reporting, and compromised-account detection — designed specifically for the way schools operate. CyberNut is trusted by 400+ school districts and helps district teams reduce phishing click rates by an average of 75%. Learn more at www.cybernut.com.

About Neptune Navigate

Neptune Navigate is a digital citizenship curriculum used by schools and districts across the country to teach students how to navigate the online world responsibly, safely, and confidently.

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SOURCE CyberNut