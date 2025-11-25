Cyberonix Opens New Los Angeles Office, Expanding Its North American Software Expert Witness Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberonix Experts, LLC ("Cyberonix"), a premier provider of software expert witness services and source code consulting for intellectual property and technology litigation, today announced the opening of its new Los Angeles Office, located in El Segundo, California. The new office sits in the heart of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and just minutes from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), enabling Cyberonix to support clients across North America with greater speed and efficiency.

While the Los Angeles Office is designed to serve clients nationwide, its El Segundo location provides a significant strategic advantage for law firms throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County, two of the busiest regions for complex software-related litigation. The office is conveniently situated near major freeways and leading IP law firms, making it an ideal hub for in-person collaboration, expert meetings, and litigation strategy sessions. Its proximity to LAX also facilitates fast travel for source-code inspections and expert engagements across North America and offers an efficient gateway to the Asian market, home to many of the world's largest technology companies.

"Our new Los Angeles Office reflects Cyberonix's commitment to serving high-stakes IP and software litigation with unmatched responsiveness," said Dr. Jae Young Bang, CEO of Cyberonix and a nationally recognized software expert witness. "Being based in El Segundo allows us to collaborate closely with law firms throughout LA County and Orange County while maintaining rapid access to litigation teams across North America and key international technology centers."

The new headquarters will support Cyberonix's expanding team of university-affiliated and industry-seasoned experts specializing in software architecture, software security, AI/ML systems, cloud computing, mobile and web applications, human factors, and large-scale distributed systems. The office will serve as the central base for expert witness engagements, technical declarations, source code reviews, discovery consulting, and in-depth software engineering analyses for litigation.

Cyberonix's Los Angeles Office is open to clients and visitors by appointment for expert consultations, strategic planning sessions, and technical briefings.

Cyberonix Experts, LLC ("Cyberonix") is a leading software technology consultancy providing software expert witness services, source code analysis, and software engineering expertise for intellectual property and technology litigation. The firm's experts include top university professors with extensive industry experience who deliver authoritative analysis and testimony in federal and state courts. Cyberonix specializes in matters involving software patents, trade secrets, copyright disputes, software architecture, mobile and web applications, and AI-driven systems.

