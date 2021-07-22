CyberPatriot Introduces Tech Caregiver Program: Protects Senior Citizens from Cyberattacks

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association's (AFA) CyberPatriot Program Office announced today the launch of a new program designed to engage volunteers in providing cybersecurity support to those adults who are often vulnerable to cyber threats due to a lack of technological experience and knowledge. The Tech Caregiver program is open to any interested individual and supports the efforts of CyberPatriot's existing CyberGenerations program. CyberGenerations is designed to equip senior citizens with the knowledge needed to stay protected from cyber-crimes. The program can be hosted as a workshop for small or large groups, or it can be completed individually using a self-paced guide.

Through the support of AT&T, CyberPatriot has created a training course to assist tech caregivers in teaching vulnerable populations how to safely operate online. Tech Caregivers are trained and certified to help individuals gain the confidence necessary to navigate online safely and to become more aware of cyber-criminal activity. The training course covers a variety of basic cybersecurity and cyber safety principles, including an introduction to cybersecurity, the importance of password security, common internet threats and scam, fraud, using social media safely, and resources for victims of cyberattacks.

With this training, tech caregivers give back to the senior community by conducting virtual and in-person workshops.

As Nick Greene, CyberPatriot Program Coordinator stated, "As the world becomes increasingly dependent on technology, we must consider the importance of protecting and empowering those who may not possess the cyber skills to protect and empower themselves." For additional information on becoming a Tech Caregiver or on the CyberGenerations program, please contact the CyberPatriot staff at [email protected].

CyberPatriot, the nation's largest youth cyber education program, is AFA's flagship science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program dedicated to strengthening cyber skills among American youth. The program features the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition for middle and high school students, AFA CyberCamps, an Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative and Literature Series, as well as a CyberGenerations program designed to teach senior citizens to protect themselves from cyber exploitation.

For more information on the programs offered by CyberPatriot, visit www.uscyberpatriot.org.

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage.

