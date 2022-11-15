Cyberpion Expands Executive Leadership Team

Ido Samson Named Chief Revenue Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberpion , a cybersecurity leader in external attack surface management (EASM), today introduced its new Chief Revenue Officer, Ido Samson. Samson rounds out Cyberpion's C-suite with more than 20 years of experience in revenue-generating and oversight roles.

Earlier this year, Cyberpion announced $27M in Series A funding led by U.S. Venture Partners and including existing investors Team8 Capital and Hyperwise Ventures. The investment has enabled the company to accelerate research and development efforts to expand its EASM platform capabilities and develop its global workforce with key hires, such as Samson.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Samson will oversee revenue generation across the organization. He joins Cyberpion from Hysolate, a software company, where he served as Vice President of Sales. He has also held senior sales and business development roles with CyberInt, Pivotal Software, and Amdocs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ido to Cyberpion," said Dr. Nethanel Gelernter, founder and CEO, Cyberpion. "Ido's expertise will help guide our strategic decisions and investments to ensure we grow Cyberpion in a way that meets the needs of all our stakeholders while upholding our commitments to our first priority – our customers."

Cyberpion's EASM platform continuously performs extended discovery and vulnerability assessments of internet-facing assets, across direct third-party vendors and into organizations' supply chains, reaching far beyond the coverage of other security tools. Cyberpion reveals cyber risks and prevents threats across organizations' unknown and uncontrolled digital supply chains to help enterprises reduce their attack surface with active protection of critical risks and actionable inventory of top vulnerabilities.

"Cyberpion's approach to EASM is driving greater innovation that will help enterprises better protect their external attack surface and improve their security posture," said Samson. "I am excited to be part of this market-disruptive organization."

To learn more about Cyberpion's EASM platform, visit https://www.cyberpion.com/attack-surface-management-platform/ .

About Cyberpion

Cyberpion helps enterprises discover the full extent of their online risk exposure and actively protect their External Attack Surface. The company enables security teams to continuously map hyper-connected assets, prioritize actions, and actively eliminate risks before they're exploited. Cyberpion is privately held with funding led by U.S. Venture Partners, Team8, and Hyperwise. To learn more, visit cyberpion.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Michelle Baum

Guyer Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyberpion