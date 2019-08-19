CyberProof and InfinIT Services Partner to Offer Customers in Germany Advanced Cybersecurity Services

ALISO VIEJO, California, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST Global company, announced today the launch of a partnership with InfinIT Services, a leading provider of end-to-end IT services and solutions for companies in the German market. The new collaboration offers customers all of the benefits of CyberProof's cutting-edge, managed security services - including Smart Automation of SOC operations – supported by a strong, local service base throughout Germany. As part of the partnership, CyberProof and InfinIT Services are planning their first joint presentation at IT Security Expo IT‑SA 2019, taking place October 8-10 in Nuremberg, Germany - where they will demonstrate how customers can benefit from a highly automated SOC operation for 24/7 threat monitoring, threat detection, and rapid incident response and benefit from leading cyber technologies and deep level cyber expertise from Israel.

In addition to providing high-level Smart Automation for SOCs, CyberProof's internationally recognized managed security services include a broad set of cyber security services, such as vulnerability intelligence and management, managed endpoint detection and response services, targeted threat intelligence visualizing the exposure of a company's digital footprint, and orchestration and automation solutions for the application development environment. These capabilities, combined with the strengths of InfinIT Services – with its in-depth knowledge of local customers and their IT requirements - create an unprecedented approach to cyber security with locally based services that helps customers improve their security posture, by mitigating risk and facilitating faster response to cyber-attacks.

"Collaborating with a premier partner such as InfinIT Services instantly provides the required local access and support necessary for German customers to benefit from our worldwide, advanced cyber protection, detection, and response services," said Tony Velleca, CEO at CyberProof. "We're delighted to be working together with InfinIT Services to help our customers gain immediate value by improving their security posture."

"InfinIT Services is known for its strength in providing IT solutions, and CyberProof is renowned internationally for its expertise in managed security services," added Patrick Haug, CSO and member of the management board of InfinIT Services. "This partnership is a 'win-win' for enterprises across all industry segments throughout the German market."

CyberProof is a cyber security services and platform company that gives organizations a faster and smarter way to stay ahead of security threats and create secure digital ecosystems. CyberProof's advanced cloud-based orchestration and automation platform drives operational efficiency allowing our nation-state cyber experts to remain focused on each individual threat. In the face of a hostile and evolving threat environment, CyberProof integrates all the key elements you need to detect & prioritize threats early while both rapidly and decisively responding. CyberProof is part of the UST Global. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. For more information, see: www.cyberproof.com

InfinIT Services Services GmbH is a growing, leading provider & relevant partner for IT system integration & operation, application development & co-innovation in Germany. What distinguishes us? We are technology enthusiastic, reliable, responsible, experienced, competent and focused.

And with 800 colleagues, we provide daily and passionate proof of this for international corporations, ministries, the federal government, federal states and local authorities, as well as for classic SMEs.

For more information, see: https://infinit-services.de/

