CyberProof Announces Partnership with Radiflow, a Leading Provider of Cyber Security Solutions for OT Systems & Industrial Networks

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST company, announced today that it will be adding Radiflow, a leading provider of cyber security solutions for industrial networks, to its partner network. The new partnership strengthens CyberProof's ability to provide comprehensive Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services for converged IT/OT systems and support the cyber security needs of Distributed Control Systems (DCS)/ICS and SCADA networks. CyberProof, ranked as a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave™ for Midsized Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) – uses its proprietary CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) platform to provide a single platform, through which security teams can detect and mitigate threats across both the IT and OT environments.

As seen in several recent, high-profile breaches on Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), attackers often can compromise OT networks without being detected because organizations lack an updated inventory of OT assets, processes, and connections. Working with Radiflow allows CyberProof to discover previously unmapped assets in OT environments, maintain a centralized dynamic inventory, and help customers monitor and detect all traffic and communication within the OT network.

CyberProof's CDC Platform is pre-integrated with Radiflow's iSID industrial threat detection system, enabling real-time visibility into changes to assets, ports, and protocols. This integration supports proactive, real-time monitoring across IT and OT environments with full transparency. It enables CyberProof to search for new and known vulnerabilities leveraging the broadest protocol coverage, providing visibility into all industrial network risk variables for OT, IoT & IIoT.

"By working together with Radiflow, we provide a single view and control point for both IT and OT environments – including an integrated Security Operations Center (SOC)," said Tony Velleca, CEO at CyberProof. "We are able to combine Radiflow's unique technology together with CyberProof's Use Case Factory, a unique agile framework for continuously improving detection and response against relevant attack scenarios," Velleca added.

"The partnership with CyberProof extends security monitoring and managed response into the OT space," said Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow. "By integrating Radiflow's solutions, CyberProof is now able to proactively detect and respond to threats in ICS/SCADA networks and lay out a risk mitigation plan for optimal OT security that meets each customer's needs and budget," Barda continued.

About Radiflow

Radiflow's solutions offer full visibility of what and who is threatening your network and where it stands in terms of risk and its potential impact. Radiflow's first OT BAS (breach-attack-simulation) solution uses a data-driven approach to combine the vulnerabilities in your network with the tactics of your adversaries. Radiflow's BAS engine automatically simulates hundreds of WHAT-IF scenarios facilitating ROI-based optimization of your cyber-security roadmap with multiple prioritization keys to fit the various needs of each enterprise. Once a plan is defined, clients receive clear tracking and reporting of the progress. Radiflow's solutions are recognized as strong IEC-62443 enablers. For more information, please visit www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About CyberProof

CyberProof is a security services company that helps organizations intelligently manage their incident detection and response. Our advanced cyber defense platform enables operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact. SeeMo, our virtual analyst, automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows our nation-state cyber experts and your team to prioritize the most urgent incidents and proactively identify and respond to potential threats. We collaborate with our global clients, academia, and the technology ecosystem to continuously advance the art of cyber defense. CyberProof is part of the UST family. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. For more information, see: www.cyberproof.com

