CyberProof Recognized as a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ Evaluation for Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services 2024

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof, a UST company, has been recognized as a Leader by Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ evaluation for Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services 2024 in the US. This comprehensive report analyzes the cybersecurity market, comparing provider portfolio attractiveness and competitive strengths. This is the latest industry recognition for CyberProof from ISG and underscores the company's continued commitment to improving its offerings and services and emphasizes the company's ongoing efforts to lead in cybersecurity excellence.

CyberProof received recognition for its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, comprehensive MDR services, and focus on cloud-native security operations. The company's advanced technology and expert human analysts were noted for their ability to ensure superior threat visibility, which helps reduce risks and costs for enterprise clients.

The report found that CyberProof's cloud-first and AI-powered security services deliver better security, together with its clients by partnering with best of breed cloud providers and technology partner vendors across various categories of enterprise security. CyberProof helps enterprise clients work across organizational and functional silos, delivering an end-to-end service experience that is proven to drive tangible and measurable business outcomes– reducing security business risk and improving security operational efficiency. These business outcomes are further enhanced by alliances with Microsoft, as a Microsoft Verified Managed MDR Solution, and CyberProof's ability to leverage Google Chronicle Security Operations and other Google Cloud Security solutions to extend the capabilities of CyberProof's managed XDR services. These alliances support clients' digital transformations with cloud native SIEM and SOAR capabilities.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ evaluation is a testament to our steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity," said Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof. "This recognition validates our approach and inspires us to continue delivering top-tier security services to ensure our clients are protected and remain resilient in an ever-evolving threat landscape."

"I'm thrilled that CyberProof is a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens evaluation for Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services," said Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof. "Recognition by leading industry analysts is an important indicator of the quality of our services as well as a validation of our vision. Furthermore, the ranking underscores our ability to execute on that vision."

The ISG Provider Lens™ report is a critical resource that combines empirical research with real-world insights to evaluate service providers. It helps enterprises make informed decisions by providing detailed data and market analysis on leading providers in the cybersecurity sector. Securing this prominent recognition indicates that CyberProof has achieved a high level of trust and credibility in a highly competitive marketplace.

CyberProof's recognition as a Leader in this year's ISG report further highlights the company's capability to provide robust, innovative, and tailored security solutions. This acknowledgment provides external validation for CyberProof's commitment to maintaining a high standard of security and continuous improvement, helping enterprise clients to secure their digital transformations and effectively safeguard their digital assets.

"CyberProof provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-enabled security solutions and services, safeguarding enterprise clients with industry-leading security operations services, threat intelligence, and incident response," said Gowtham Sampath, Lead Analyst, ISG. "Utilizing AI, ML, and predictive analytics, CyberProof offers tailored solutions that continuously detect and respond to cyber threats, ensuring operational efficiency and fostering trusted, successful partnerships."

For more information, download the full report here.

About CyberProof

CyberProof delivers better security operations and drives superior experiences for enterprise customers. Our cloud-first, AI-powered approach to security, delivers industry-leading security services to drive real business results. We believe that working closely with our customers and partners through a better security, together services model, jointly empowers us to defend against the greatest of threats. See: www.cyberproof.com

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 29,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44 7733907820

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

[email protected]

Media Contacts, India:

Adfactors PR

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]

Makovsky

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

[email protected]

Media Contacts, CyberProof:

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UST