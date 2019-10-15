CyberProof Wins 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

ALISO VIEJO, California, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST Global company, today announced that the Company has been named the winner of the 'Overall Security Orchestration, Response and Automation Service Provider of the Year' award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

CyberProof simplifies SOC operational activities, improves operational efficiency, and proactively detects cyber threats with its CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) platform, which functions as the core of the cyber defence infrastructure. The platform provides the means and framework to detect and remediate cyber-attacks by containing and negating damage vectors aimed at critical assets, business processes and sensitive repositories.

"CyberProof works as an extension of our customers' security team and is an integral part of their risk reduction objectives," said Tony Velleca, CEO, CyberProof. "CyberProof services include security operations monitoring and response capabilities through our CyberProof Defense Center, a robust collection of pioneering services integrated with our security orchestration and automation platform. The delivery of these capabilities is led by our team of highly trained experts for 24/7 coverage and monitoring. We are extremely excited to be named the Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Service Provider of the Year in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program."

"CyberProof is an impressive managed security services provider that is redefining the next generation of cyber security operations with advanced AI technology that detects, analyzes, and anticipates potential threats while their dedicated security specialists determine the best course of action," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "CyberProof has developed a 'breakthrough' platform that supports the entire security operations lifecycle, from security event monitoring, vulnerability enrichment, threat intelligence, and event analysis to incident response, issue remediation and workflow management. Congratulations to CyberProof on their well-deserved 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award."

CyberProof's CDC platform relies on broad access to data and intelligence from internal and external sources. Internally, it connects to a SIEM platform or where necessary directly to security sensors and IT infrastructure. Externally, it pulls information regarding threat landscapes, threat actors, vulnerabilities, exploits, campaign alerts and indications of breach related to its customer base.

The CDC platform mandates heavy reliance on automated analytics to process and disseminate the inflow of data, leveraging a combination of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to detect and elevate indications of a threat whether known or unknown. With this data capture and analysis, the CDC platform dramatically reduces the dependencies on human intervention, automates many SOC processes, provides an integration and orchestration capability, and facilitates the interaction and collaboration between distributed teams.

About CyberProof

CyberProof is a security services company that intelligently manages your incident detection and response. Our advanced solution drives operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the cost and time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact.

SeeMo, our virtual analyst, automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows our nation-state cyber experts to focus on the most urgent incidents and proactively identify potential threats. We collaborate with our clients, academia and the technology ecosystem to continuously advance the art of cyber defense.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

