CyberProof Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for 'Security Response Solution of the Year'

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST Global company, announced today it was honored as a winner of the 'Security Response Solution of the Year' award from the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market. Winners of the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards program represent a selection of technologies and companies around the globe that exemplify the best in cybersecurity technology.

This is the second year running that CyberProof has received this award. In 2019, the company was honored by the Breakthrough Awards in the category of "Overall Security Orchestration, Response and Automation Service Provider of the Year."

"We're thrilled to have the CyberProof Defense Center recognized by the Breakthrough Awards," Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof, stated, adding, "As the need for security automation and collaboration becomes more urgent, the interaction between humans and machines needs to be unified. At CyberProof, we believe that automation and human expertise meet in digital playbooks that accelerate detection and response – which contributes to reduced risk."

CyberProof offers a unique combination of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) capabilities that includes SeeMo, a virtual analyst. SeeMo accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests, providing context and actionable information. SeeMo also enriches event data, automates investigation workflows, gathers evidence, and provides guidance on what to look for next – allowing expert analysts to prioritize the most urgent incidents and proactively respond to security threats.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products, and people. They provide a platform for public recognition of innovation and success in information security categories such as Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, and Email Security. This year, the Cyber Security Breakthrough Awards attracted more than 3,700 nominations.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. To see the full list of winners please visit: https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com/2020-winners/

About CyberProof

CyberProof is a security services company that helps organizations intelligently manage their incident detection and response. Our advanced cyber defense platform enables operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact.

SeeMo, our virtual analyst, automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows our nation-state cyber experts and your team to prioritize the most urgent incidents and proactively identify and respond to potential threats. We collaborate with our global clients, academia and the technology ecosystem to continuously advance the art of cyber defense.

CyberProof is part of the UST Global family, a Microsoft Gold Partner. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. For more information, see: www.cyberproof.com

About UST Global

UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com

