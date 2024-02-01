Cyberpunk CCG Creator Builds New Genre Defining TCG: Exfinitum

Meet the CCG that's changing the genre forever

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Peter J. Wacks, the creator of Cyberpunk CCG and CEO of new developer Yoton Yo Studios, comes the answer to all your tabletop gaming needs - a digital twin that can be played on PC and mobile too!

Exfinitum24
Exfinitum is the first tabletop trading card system that is designed to be played across multiple games. Exfinitum offers varied and diverse experiences to suit individuals, teams and playing style. This gives players the flexibility to play the games they want without having to fork out for an entirely new deck, and they play identically in the digital realm too.

Exfinitum's unique game system will include multiple IPs, both original and with high profile IP partnerships–bringing together the world's deepest fandoms under one incredible card game experience.

It is also the only game that will work on, app, PC and the physical tabletop – with a one to one relationship for the cards. With this CCG, players have the power to play their way, and even with their own rules.

Exfinitum OmniCards can be used across any game and enable players to invent their own games, usingthe  Exfinitum engine to make their dreams into reality. 'Ever wanted to make your own game?' Exfinitum asks. Well, now players can!

Freedom of choice is at the heart of everything Exfinitum does. From its multi-platform approach to the ability to use multi-purpose OmniCards across a variety of games such as Knockout, Limit Break, Evolution, Conquest, Labyrinth and many more, Exfinitum is Yoton Yo's love letter to the CCG community.

Currently in Alpha testing, Exfinitum: Omniverse is carrying out extensive work with fans and its community to ensure feedback shapes the game. To learn more, check out the Exfinitum website here where players can also sign up to playtest the game.

About Yoton Yo Studios

Yoton Yo Studios is a gaming and technology company developing next-level experiences using innovative game design and software development. At YYS, achieving the impossible is both the plan and the strategy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332439/Exfinitum24.jpg

SOURCE Yoton Yo Studios

