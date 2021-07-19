CyberRatings Announces First-of-its-kind Cloud Test Focused on Firewall as a Service and Zero Trust Network Access

A new way of testing was developed to evaluate emerging SASE offerings. Tweet this

Access control (FWaaS and ZTNA)

Threat protection (Secure Web Gateway, anti-malware, and intrusion prevention)

Data protection (Cloud Access Security Broker and Data Loss Prevention)

"The pandemic accelerated adoption of new technologies such as SASE that securely enable a distributed workforce," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "This first-of-its-kind test provides the cybersecurity industry with a reliable and independent way to evaluate SASE offerings."

Because these technologies are so new, CyberRatings spent several months working with Keysight's network and cloud product teams to develop the apparatus to test FWaaS and ZTNA. Keysight provided CyPerf for testing stability and reliability, TLS / SSL functionality, and application performance.

"The distributed nature of hybrid/cloud networks calls for a new way of testing," said Ram Periakaruppan vice president and general manager, Keysight's Network Test and Security Solutions. "Keysight developed its industry-first cloud-native CyPerf test solution to help users validate services like SASE, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and cloud network firewall. We are excited to partner with CyberRatings in this first independent test of SASE technology."

CyberRatings has a three-phase plan for testing SASE products, with FWaaS and ZTNA as the first phase. Phase two will include testing discovery and handling of exploits, malware, and evasions. The third phase will address cloud access security broker (CASB) and data leak protection (DLP).

To read the CyberRatings in-depth report on the various SASE capabilities offered by Zscaler, go to https://www.cyberratings.org/reports.

Additional Resources

Follow CyberRatings.org on Twitter

Follow CyberRatings.org on LinkedIn

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

SOURCE CyberRatings.org

Related Links

http://www.cyberratings.org

