CyberRatings.org Announces 2021 SD-WAN Product Ratings

"Demand for SD-WAN continues to accelerate due to significant cost and operational benefits," said Vikram Phatak, Chairman and CEO at CyberRatings. "CyberRatings conducts rigorous assessments on behalf of our members. If you are trying to figure out which SD-WAN is right for you, check out its Product Rating."

Ratings considerations included measuring technical capabilities such as dynamic path selection, path conditioning, link saturation and congestion, quality of service, high availability, rated throughput, as well as user experience, management and reporting capabilities, and customer feedback.

Description Technology Category Rating Barracuda Networks SD-WAN AA Cisco SD-WAN B Citrix SD-WAN A Cradlepoint SD-WAN CC FatPipe SD-WAN B Forcepoint SD-WAN AA Fortinet SD-WAN AA Juniper Networks SD-WAN A Oracle (Talari Networks) SD-WAN BBB Palo Alto Networks (CloudGenix) SD-WAN A Silver Peak SD-WAN AAA Versa Networks SD-WAN AAA VMware (VeloCloud) SD-WAN AA

Community Members have free access to the 2021 SD-WAN Ratings Chart™. A Personal Membership is required to gain access to the detailed reports.

