CyberRatings.org Announces its 2021 Ratings Chart for Enterprise Firewall + SSL/TLS

"A firewall needs to protect against threats without slowing down the network," said Vikram Phatak, Chairman and CEO at CyberRatings. "Given that over 75 percent of web traffic is encrypted, administrators must enable SSL/TLS capabilities, or their firewalls will miss a lot of attacks. But doing so will slow down the network. Therefore, people should plan accordingly."

Product Ratings are as follows:

Enterprise Firewall Rating Barracuda Networks A Check Point AAA Cisco BB Forcepoint AAA Fortinet AA Juniper Networks AA Palo Alto Networks AAA Sangfor AAA SonicWALL C Versa Networks AA WatchGuard AA

Ratings are expert opinions: forward looking guidance on a product's ability to meet future commitments to customers and is based on multiple factors including technology and business leadership, employee turnover, customer satisfaction, financial strength, test results, and market conditions. Test results included security effectiveness, performance, SSL/TLS functionality, management, and customer feedback.

Community Members have free access to the 2021 Ratings Chart™ for Enterprise Firewall. A Personal Membership is required to gain access to the detailed reports.

