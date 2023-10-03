CyberRatings.org Announces SD-WAN Test Results for Fortinet

News provided by

 CyberRatings.org

03 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Fortinet Fortigate 100F and 70F models are Recommended.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org (CyberRatings), the non-profit entity dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through its research and testing programs, has issued a Recommended Rating for Fortinet's Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Fortigate 100F model as a high availability pair at the head-end, along with Fortigate 70F models at corporate headquarters, a regional office, and a retail outlet. A product with the "Recommended" rating has the highest rating assigned by CyberRatings.

Continue Reading

SD-WAN technology helps organizations achieve operational savings by enabling remote configuration of new locations rather than requiring engineers to be on site. Many vendors, such as Fortinet, offer zero-touch provisioning, where on site engineering expertise is optional other than the ability to power up the device and connect to the appropriate internal and external links. Once online, the device will call "home" through a cloud configuration service to gather the configuration details.

An SD-WAN offers traditional routing and policy control features including basic application identification, policy controls, stateful network controls and a virtual private network (VPN). It prioritizes applications, has remote configuration capabilities and should have a predictable performance experience for users. SD-WANs have highly resilient remote office connectivity.

To assess the SD-WAN, the traffic content, throughput, transport, and impairments were tailored for each use case to provide insight into how the SD-WAN would perform under various conditions. Management, routing and stateful access control, encryption, application identification and prioritization, WAN maximum capacity, stability and reliability, and rated throughput were all rigorously tested.

"The Fortinet SD-WAN handled all use cases with ease and proved to be highly reliable and capable. It should be on everyone's short list," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org.

SD-WAN is a component of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security model which integrates multiple security services in a cloud-native platform. The SD-WAN report published today by CyberRatings is part of the independent, third party testing program that CyberRatings provides to the industry at large.

In addition, CyberRatings and MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security and technology providers, signed an agreement in August to launch a new SASE Certification Program for MEF technology and service provider members worldwide. The SASE certification program, based upon CyberRatings' methodologies and test programs, will issue a rating on product and service effectiveness of SD-WAN, Security Service Edge (SSE Threat Protection), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and SASE. Participants in the beta program were announced today.

CyberRatings members can read Fortinet's SD-WAN report here.

Additional Resources:

2023 SD-WAN Methodology
Choosing the Right ZTNA Offering

About CyberRatings.org  

CyberRatings.org is a 501(c) 6 non-profit organization dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through our research and testing programs. We provide enterprises with independent, objective ratings of security product efficacy to make informed decisions. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE  CyberRatings.org

Also from this source

CyberRatings.org Announces Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)Test Results for Versa Networks

MEF and CyberRatings.org Partner on Groundbreaking SASE Certification Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.