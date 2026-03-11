CyberRatings.org Announces Strategic Realignment of Testing Programs

Concludes SASE Certification Program with Mplify

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org today announced a strategic realignment of its testing initiatives to better reflect the accelerating pace of innovation and threat evolution in the cybersecurity market. As part of this reassessment and following the completion of its three-year agreement, CyberRatings.org (CyberRatings) will no longer certify products on behalf of Mplify (formerly MEF).

The agreement, signed in 2023, was intended to support the launch of a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Certification Program for Mplify's technology and service provider members worldwide, aligned with Mplify's first SASE standard and Zero Trust framework. Certification was to be based on CyberRatings methodologies and test programs, with report card data and ratings included in Mplify's certification registry.

"With the rapid evolution of AI, the cybersecurity landscape is changing, and our priority is ensuring that our testing programs keep pace with that reality," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org.

CyberRatings appreciates the collaboration and engagement throughout the three-year partnership and the work invested in advancing standards-based certification initiatives. While the official partnership concludes, the shared objective remains aligned: to promote transparency, strengthen security capabilities, and improve organizations' ability to protect themselves.

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through our research and testing programs. We provide enterprises with independent, objective ratings of security product efficacy to make informed decisions. To gain access to free reports, visit www.cyberratings.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

