CyberRatings.org Announces Test Results for Fortinet Unified Secure Access Service Edge (FortiSASE)

The product received "AAA" Ratings, the highest achievable overall score, for Security Service Edge (SSE) Threat Protection and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) tests.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org (CyberRatings), the non-profit entity dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through its research and testing programs, has completed an independent test of Fortinet Unified Secure Access Service Edge (FortiSASE).

The FortiSASE was tested for Security Service Edge (SSE) Threat Protection, and measured on how it defended against 205 exploits, 7,140 wild malware samples and whether any of 1,124 evasions could bypass its protection. The product was also tested on how it handled TLS/SSL 1.2 and 1.3 cipher suites.

Threat actors apply evasion techniques to disguise and modify attacks to avoid detection by security products. Therefore, it is imperative that an SSE correctly handles evasions. An attacker can bypass protection if an SSE fails to detect a single form of evasion. Fortinet resisted 1,124 out of 1,124 evasions.

FortiSASE received a "AAA" rating after achieving a 98.53% Protection Rate for blocking 99.02% of Exploits, 99.50% of Malware and 100% of Evasions. TLS/SSL Functionality scored at 100%.

The combined measurements to determine the overall Protection Rate also included false positives, which is a key to correctly identifying and allowing legitimate traffic while protecting against malware, exploits, and phishing attacks. False positive tests assessed Fortinet's ability to block attacks while permitting legitimate traffic, achieving 100% for browsing and 99.83% for file downloads.

FortiSASE also received a "AAA" rating for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). Authentication & Identity were 100%, Resource Access achieved 100%, Routing & Policy Enforcement tested at 95% and TLS/SSL Functionality scored at 100%.

"Fortinet handled our variety of use cases with ease and demonstrated that they could block attacks under a wide range of conditions. Their offering should be on everyone's short list," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org.

CyberRatings is on track to test several other SSE vendors for Threat Protection along with Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) bringing together the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) package of test results to be published in the coming months.

Keysight provided its CyPerf tool to test performance and TLS/SSL functionality. TeraPackets provided its Threat Replayer tool for exploit packet capture replay.

The in-depth test reports are available at cyberratings.org.

