CyberRatings.org Removes Paywall, Making All Cybersecurity Product Test Reports Free to Access

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the nonprofit member organization dedicated to promoting transparency and accountability in cybersecurity products, today announced a major step forward in its mission to empower organizations with trusted, independent data. All cybersecurity product test reports, previously available only through paid access, are now free to view and download on the CyberRatings.org website.

This initiative reflects CyberRatings' unwavering commitment to transparency and its belief that informed decisions are the cornerstone of effective cybersecurity. By removing the paywall, CyberRatings ensures that enterprises, vendors, analysts, and the broader cybersecurity community can freely access vital data and insights.

"A rising tide lifts all boats," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "By opening access to our reports, we're inviting the global cybersecurity community to learn from our data, compare results, and collectively improve defenses."

The decision reflects CyberRatings.org's belief that greater transparency and access to independent data strengthen the entire cybersecurity community. Through rigorous evaluations of products and services—spanning enterprise, cloud, and small business firewalls; security service edge; software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN); AI Protection; and more—CyberRatings delivers unbiased data that helps organizations understand real-world performance.

Since its inception, CyberRatings.org has worked to build trust through independence and openness. Earlier this year, the organization named NSS Labs as its official testing partner, reinforcing its dedication to credible, data-driven assessments that serve the public interest.

Visitors can now access all reports at cyberratings.org free of charge.

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through our research and testing programs. We provide enterprises with independent, objective ratings of security product efficacy to make informed decisions. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CyberRatings.org