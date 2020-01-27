CyberSaint Continues Hypergrowth in 2019 Expanding Bookings by 833%

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSaint Security, the developer of the leading platform for automated, intelligent cybersecurity risk and compliance, today announced 833% bookings growth in 2019. The company also reported increased global expansion, a more than doubled employee headcount, alliances with leading systems integrators, and inclusion in the latest competitive landscape report published by Gartner.

The company attributes much of this dramatic growth to the fact that digitalization has created the need for new technologies that support modern business models and empower the redefinition of key leadership roles. Over 30% of Chief Information Security Officers' effectiveness will be directly measured on their ability to create value for the business in the next few years, and new roles directly tied to securing digital transformation are emerging (Gartner). CyberSaint's focus on streamlining cybersecurity program management from assessment to Boardroom inherently supports these trends.

"Our ability to simplify and scale large, seemingly complex implementations at a dramatically rapid time to value has put us in a strong position going into 2020," said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited to be providing enterprise business, IT, and security leaders with the visibility and automation to manage risk and compliance in a way that empowers every stakeholder with actionable knowledge and clarity."

CyberSaint's value is unique to the security and risk management market in the company's approach to technology innovation. The CyberStrong platform leverages patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to dynamically suggest program improvements, optimize compliance, offer risk remediation action planning, and prove return on security investment (ROSI) that aligns cybersecurity program goals with organizational objectives. The platform allows teams to automate much of the assessment process and workflow – reducing time to baseline by 75% or more as reported by CyberSaint's customer base. With much of the market moving off of static spreadsheets or legacy governance, risk, and compliance systems, CyberStrong provides a substantive solution for these enterprises that reinvents the industry status-quo.

CyberSaint's approach to cybersecurity program management resonates with both technical and business leadership, contributing to the company's rapid expansion. Leveraging the platform's real-time graphics, metrics, and reports, CyberSaint's customers easily track their cybersecurity program maturity and have access to recommended remediation plans at any moment in time. CyberStrong's Executive Dashboards enable management to have a dynamic view of risk and compliance across all of their initiatives, and newly released Governance Dashboards contextualize customers' cybersecurity posture in business terms for C-Suite and Board-level decision making.

"Cybersecurity risk is often managed in silos and misunderstood by leadership teams," said Padraic O'Reilly, CyberSaint Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. "Our customers and partners have the desire to mature towards an integrated approach that validates cybersecurity as a true business function, cutting across OT, IT, and all other business areas. We are grateful to be building to the needs of the market and will continue to listen intently to what capabilities our customers need to be successful. Our team is encouraged to meet this increasing global demand with a solution that is redefining how modern organizations measure, view, and act on risk."

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint Security is a leading cybersecurity software firm that empowers organizations to manage cybersecurity as a business function by enabling measurement, enhancing communication and improving cybersecurity resiliency. The Company was named a 2019 Info Security Product Guide's Security Startup of the Year, Built in Boston's "50 Startups to Watch in 2019", and one of "Boston's Coolest Companies". The CyberSaint team is made up of company builders, security leaders, industry veterans, academics, technologists, and disruptors who align to enable cybersecurity resilience and boost business productivity through innovative technology.

About CyberStrong

The CyberStrong Platform is an integrated risk management solution powering automated, intelligent cybersecurity compliance and risk management. Built on the gold-standard foundation of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, CyberStrong provides a single pane of glass through which CISOs, Boards, and security teams can measure, report on, and mitigate enterprise-wide risk. CyberStrong's unparalleled time-to-value, breakthrough Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning automation eliminate manual effort and empower organizations to make informed business decisions that reduce risk while driving overall business value.

For more information, go to https://www.cybersaint.io

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybersaint/

twitter: @CyberSaintHQ

Media Contact:

Alison Furneaux

alison@cybersaint.io

SOURCE CyberSaint Security

Related Links

https://www.cybersaint.io

