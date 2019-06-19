CyberScout Announces the Appointment of Jennifer Leuer as Chief Executive Officer

During her tenure at Experian, Leuer transformed the Partners Solutions business into a dynamic and fast-growing operating unit. Leuer's experience in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels will strengthen CyberScout's distribution capabilities.

"With her deep knowledge of our core offerings, Jen is uniquely equipped to enhance CyberScout's position in the marketplace," CyberScout Vice Chairman Bill Tait added. "Her ability to identify and capitalize upon new opportunities is critical to our continued success in high growth areas such as employee benefits and CyberScout's expansion into international markets as well as our core segments in insurance, incident response and consulting."

Since 2003, CyberScout has set the standard for full-spectrum identity, privacy and data security services, offering proactive protection, education, and data theft resolution as well as breach preparedness and response. Serving approximately 17.5 million households worldwide and the designated identity theft services provider for more than 770,000 businesses, CyberScout is offered globally by an ever-growing number of client partners. CyberScout combines extensive experience with high-touch service to help individuals, government and commercial clients minimize risk and maximize recovery.

