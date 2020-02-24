CyberScout Continues Focus on Growth and Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberScout, a global leader in identity theft resolution, data defense and employee benefits services, today announced the appointment of Heather Zorge as Chief Financial Officer. Zorge joins at a pivotal time and will be responsible for leading the CyberScout finance and analytics organization to enable the company to continue to drive growth, as worldwide demand continues for CyberScout solutions.

"Businesses and consumers around the world already trust CyberScout and our impact continues to grow," said Jennifer Leuer, Chief Executive Officer, CyberScout. "Heather's leadership and expertise in supporting fast paced growth companies both in the U.S. and internationally will be invaluable as we continue to scale. She's a fantastic addition to our team and plays a critical role in our ability to achieve our vision"

Zorge comes to CyberScout from Phoenix-based Western Windows Systems where she oversaw financial, operational and compliance aspects of the business. She brings two decades of experience including an eight-year tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers and more than three years at a large refining company in Switzerland. In 2018, she received the CFO of the Year award from Financial Executives International. Zorge currently serves as Treasurer and a member of the Board for the Foundation for Blind Children. Zorge was raised in Arizona and graduated from Arizona State University with her degree in accounting.

About CyberScout:

Since 2003, CyberScout has set the standard for full-spectrum identity, privacy and data security services, offering proactive protection, education, and data theft resolution as well as breach preparedness and response. Serving approximately 17.5 million households worldwide and the designated identity theft services provider for more than 770,000 businesses, CyberScout is offered globally by an ever-growing number of client partners. CyberScout combines extensive experience with high-touch service to help individuals, government and commercial clients minimize risk and maximize recovery.

