CyberScout Expands Commitment to Global Incident Response Across More Than 60 Countries

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberScout, a global leader in identity theft resolution, data defense and employee benefits services, today announced the expansion of their Global Incident Response offering, now including Breach Fulfillment Services and Incident Response Forensics that will help global cyber insurance partners and their policy holders more efficiently recover from a security incident. In addition, Nate Spurrier has been appointed as Senior Director of Business Development, Global Incident Response for CyberScout, to lead this initiative within the Global Markets division.

"The expansion of our Global Incident Response efforts was the result of working closely with our partners all over the world to determine the additional solutions that were needed to fight new developments in cybercrime," said Jennifer Leuer, Chief Executive Officer, CyberScout. "We are receiving positive feedback from clients about the new offerings as well as the people and initiatives we have put in place that allow for a more cost effective and streamlined response to incidents."

CyberScout's Breach Fulfillment Services include solutions for businesses of all sizes around the world impacted by an incident resulting in exposure of sensitive customer and/or employee information. Fulfillment offerings are now available worldwide and include timely notification to affected parties, call handling, product fulfillment (e.g. dark web monitoring), identity theft insurance and more.

Due to the growing need for efficient and secure Incident Response Forensics for small to mid-size businesses suspecting system or network compromise, CyberScout has updated their Remote Access Lab Forensics (RALF) technology and market approach, enabling a streamlined process for managing some of the most common incidents today including ransomware and email compromise. Investigation packages have been created to validate data exfiltration, analyze systems or networks, and conduct a data scrub for sensitive or personal information all within the confines of a fixed rate.

"When clients experience a privacy or security incident, their priority is to protect people and data; they should not have to be delayed in their efforts by negotiating the details of the solution they need or pricing," said Matt Cullina, Managing Director of Global Markets for CyberScout. "Our team is uniquely positioned to provide quick, comprehensive services and solutions at predictable prices. We look forward to sharing more details about our offerings at the upcoming NetDiligence® Cyber Risk Summit in London, Dec. 2-3, 2019, at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge."

CyberScout's commitment to its clients includes a seasoned Global Markets team located in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific that provides expertise and guidance that is customized to the needs of each client and incident. Led by Cullina in the United States, the team has added Spurrier in the new role of Senior Director of Business Development, Global Incident Response. Spurrier brings more than a decade of experience in the insurance industry focused on solving emerging risks, including cyber, across multiple countries. He will report to Tom Spier, Commercial Director of Global Markets.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with the CyberScout Global Markets team, email incidentresponse@cyberscout.com.

About CyberScout:

Since 2003, CyberScout has set the standard for full-spectrum identity, privacy and data security services, offering proactive protection, education, and data theft resolution as well as breach preparedness and response. Serving approximately 17.5 million households worldwide and the designated identity theft services provider for more than 770,000 businesses, CyberScout is offered globally by an ever-growing number of client partners. CyberScout combines extensive experience with high-touch service to help individuals, government and commercial clients minimize risk and maximize recovery.

