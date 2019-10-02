CyberScout Named 2019 Cyber Risk Service Provider of the Year by Insurance Insider

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberScout, an industry leader in cyber insurance, data security, and identity theft protection, has been named 2019 Cyber Risk Service Provider of the Year by The Insurance Insider in the news organization's annual Cyber Rankings Awards.

Serving the London insurance market, The Insurance Insider is a global source for news on the topic of global wholesale and specialty insurance and re-insurance. The Cyber Rankings Award, announced at a ceremony in London, reinforces CyberScout's role as a global leader in the area of cyber insurance. The Insurance Insider released their 2019 Cyber Rankings Report in conjunction with the awards.

Unlike traditional awards ceremonies there are no judges in The Insurance Insider's Cyber Rankings Awards. Winners are decided instead by aggregated data gathered during the process of compiling The Insurance Insider's annual Cyber Rankings Survey.

Clients and partners, exclusively brokers and underwriters from the London market, selected CyberScout from a pool of fellow nominees. This is the second time in three years that CyberScout has won an Insurance Insider Cyber Rankings Award.

"First, congratulations to the all the nominees. It's an immense honor for CyberScout to be recognized by our peers a second time," said Matt Cullina, CyberScout's EVP of Strategic Partnerships and Managing Director of Global Markets. "It's a tribute to the world-class service we provide to the London market. The support and recognition we've received from Lloyd's and the rest of our London market colleagues is very meaningful."

"The Insurance Insider 'Cyber Risk Service Provider of the Year' Award went to the right company," said Luke Johnson of AMTrust Cyber Risks. "CyberScout continues to expand because they listen—both to what insurers and insureds want and need."

With a focus on building global markets, the Cyber Rankings Award will help support CyberScout's current expansion into new territories, markets and distribution channels with its broad range of services, while honing in on the areas of product development and CyberScout's globally recognized distribution consultancy.

About CyberScout

Since 2003, CyberScout has set the standard for full-spectrum identity, privacy and data security services, offering proactive protection, education, and data theft resolution as well as breach preparedness and response. Serving approximately 17.5 million households worldwide and more than 770,000 businesses, CyberScout is offered globally by an ever-growing number of client partners. CyberScout combines extensive experience with high-touch service to help individuals, government and commercial clients minimize risk and maximize recovery.

To learn more, visit www.cyberscout.com

About Insurance Insider and the Cyber Rankings Awards

Since 1996, The Insurance Insider has been an industry bible for insurance professionals in all areas of the market—including the global wholesale, specialty and reinsurance industries. Providing real-time information, The Insurance Insider provides market intelligence on M&A deals, new ventures, losses and renewals available nowhere else. The Cyber Rankings Award are unique in its peer-review process, which creates an accurate snapshot of current market leaders on an annual basis.

CONTACT: Lelani Clark, +1-646-649-5766, lclark@cyberscout.com

SOURCE CyberScout

Related Links

https://cyberscout.com

