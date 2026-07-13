Cybersec Investments Achieves ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Accreditation

Cybersec Investments LLC proudly announces its status as the FIRST accredited CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), having proactively achieved ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Accreditation, a required standard other C3PAOs must meet within 27 months.

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For organizations operating within the stringent requirements of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) ecosystem, achieving and maintaining ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Accreditation is a foundational mandate for Third-Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs). Cybersec Investments LLC, a leading entity in cybersecurity assurance, has announced its successful attainment of this critical accreditation, solidifying its position as a fully accredited CMMC C3PAO. To learn more about Cybersec Investments' services and how they support CMMC compliance, visit Accredited C3PAO | Cybersec Investments LLC.

Accredited C3PAO

This achievement positions Cybersec Investments as the first accredited CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and impartial assessment practices. The ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Accreditation is an internationally recognized standard for the competence of bodies performing inspections, ensuring that Cybersec Investments operates with the highest levels of integrity, technical proficiency, and consistency in its CMMC assessments. This rigorous accreditation process validates the company's robust quality management system and its ability to deliver reliable and objective evaluations essential for Department of War (DoW) contractors seeking CMMC certification.

Setting a Standard for CMMC Assessments

"This accreditation as a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) demonstrates Cybersec Investments' proactive approach and deep expertise, especially considering that C3PAOs are mandated to achieve and maintain ISO/IEC 17020:2012 requirements within 27 months of authorization. Our early achievement sets a new benchmark for quality and reliability in CMMC assessments, providing our clients with the highest level of assurance." said Fernando Machado, Managing Principal & CISO at Cybersec. "Our proactive approach ensures that we are immediately equipped to help organizations navigate the complex landscape of CMMC compliance with unparalleled expertise and accredited reliability."

The formal recognition as an accredited CMMC C3PAO means Cybersec Investments is equipped to provide official CMMC assessments for organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). This accreditation is not merely a formality; it is a critical benchmark that assures clients of the validity and defensibility of their CMMC certification process. By adhering to the meticulous requirements of ISO/IEC 17020:2012, Cybersec Investments offers a transparent and trustworthy pathway for companies to demonstrate their cybersecurity maturity and meet federal contracting mandates.

This milestone reinforces Cybersec Investments' dedication to advancing cybersecurity standards and supporting the national security mission. For further details on the accreditation and its impact on CMMC assessment services, please visit Accredited C3PAO | Cybersec Investments LLC.

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SOURCE Cybersec Investments LLC