CyberSecure and Tellabs Form Innovative Partnership to Deliver Unmatched Network Security

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSecure IPS and Tellabs have announced a global, go-to-market partnership with far-reaching consequences for the network technology and security industries.

As part of the alliance, CyberSecure's Unified Cyber-Physical Protection™ will be added to the portfolio of Enterprise, Broadband and Network products and services offered by Tellabs.

Tellabs clients, including service providers, government agencies, hospitals, schools, and residences, will now have the option to complement industry-leading Optical LAN technologies with best-in-class cyber-physical protection.

"Tellabs Optical LAN dramatically reduces points of vulnerability compared to traditional networks. However, by adding CyberSecure IPS's extensive physical protection solutions to our portfolio, our customers can achieve the ultimate in security protections," said Tom Parisi, Vice-President Government Sales for Tellabs. "We chose to partner with CyberSecure IPS because they are recognized as the industry leaders in cyber-physical security technologies."

CyberSecure IPS is excited to aid Tellabs in its mission to provide secure, scalable, sustainable access and optimize network performance for their clients. The patented Unified Cyber-Physical Protection technology puts Layer 1 protection at the forefront, safeguarding from tangible threats to network cables in an industry that often overlooks the physical layer.

Scott Rye, CEO and Co-founder of CyberSecure IPS, states, "I learned much about securing networks through my early work with Passive Optical Networks (PON), a specialty focus of Tellabs. Combined with my long-term friendship with several principals at Tellabs, a more formal partnership is a logical and welcome next step as we collaborate together to provide our customers with cyber-physical security solutions associated with the leaders in enterprise networks."

This new partnership will allow CyberSecure IPS to reach beyond their government and commercial clients and provide a wider array of clients with the best physical protection of their data available.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is a global network technology provider providing services to both private and governmental agencies. Connecting is more than switches and cables. Connecting is expertise, applied. More and more enterprise and government entities see the dramatic advantages that passive optical solutions have over traditional copper-based infrastructure. Whether it's for home or hospital, corporation or college, hotel or government agency, Tellabs has the expertise. Tellabs helps customers connect through our optical network technologies. Connect with us at tellabs.com .

About CyberSecure IPS

We are the global leader in Unified Cyber-Physical Protection™ (UCP) solutions. We secure the most vulnerable yet overlooked areas of cyber security: attacks of physical network infrastructures and theft of critical network assets. Learn more at cybersecureips.com .

