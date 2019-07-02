CyberSecure IPS expands to new office

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSecure IPS today announces the opening of a new office in Austin, Texas. This location reflects an increased national presence to better serve clients across the nation and globe from a central location.

"We are excited to announce this expansion into the central Texas market. Expanding to Austin was a logical step for us to better serve our customers in government as well as position for growth in the commercial data center markets," states Scott C. Rye, CEO of CyberSecure IPS.

Texas continues to present itself as a regional leader for growth-oriented technology businesses outside of the U.S. coastline. Austin leads the entire state in overall venture capital investment and innovation.

As part of its local citizenship, CyberSecure IPS has joined the Austin Technology Center. "We welcome CyberSecure IPS to ATC membership and our vibrant local tech scene. Our region has witnessed a tremendous amount of growth in network communications technology especially in the data center markets so CyberSecure's value proposition in infrastructure cybersecurity should be a great fit in Austin and the central Texas region," states Amber Gunst, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.

"There is no hiding the fact that Austin continues to grow in its national footprint as a major innovation center with public companies as well as countless early-stage businesses who choose to grow here. Expanding to this region from our roots in the D.C. area was a logical next step for us." says Stephen Sohn, CTO and Co-Founder.

We are the global solutions leader in Infrastructure cyber security solutions. We monitor and protect critical network infrastructures from internal and external attacks using government accredited fiber-optic sensing technology. Our enterprise solutions provide protection in an increasingly hostile environment withstanding insidious attacks on mission-critical corporate and government networks.

