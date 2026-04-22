CyberSecure IPS™ Launches OptiGuard.com to Showcase Next-Generation Fiber Intrusion Detection Platform

The new site serves as an educational and technical resource for system integrators, infrastructure owners, and security professionals seeking modern alternatives to legacy protected distribution systems (PDS). OptiGuard.com provides detailed overviews of Opti-Guard™ hardware, detection methods, sensor compatibility, and the intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring System™ (IMS) software that enables real-time monitoring, forensic analysis, and guided response workflows for alarm events.

Opti-Guard™ is a new platform engineered to handle intrusion detection scenarios for both inside plant (ISP) and outside plant (OSP) applications. The key to this versatility is our Flex-Port™ technology—the ability for all ports to accept any fiber type or Universal Cyber Sensor™. In addition, Opti-Guard™ also includes dry contact relays for integration with legacy alarms and video systems. This flexibility allows a single Opti-Guard™ system to monitor diverse assets—such as maintenance holes, lockboxes, server cabinets, and fiber pathways—across secure facilities and network operations centers.

Legacy intrusion detection systems often suffer from operational constraints and ongoing maintenance challenges. Built on Flex-Port™ technology, the modular Opti-Guard™ platform allows organizations to change detection methods, expand monitored assets, and transition from multi-mode to single-mode fiber over time—without modifying or replacing the appliance.

"The long-awaited launch of OptiGuard.com reflects our focus on clarity and credibility in a market that often uses outdated technology and vague claims," said Scott Rye, CEO at CyberSecure IPS™. "Opti-Guard™ was built to give network managers a system that truly grows with their evolving needs. Even though the suite of products has already been an overwhelming success, this new site gives customers and partners a clear view into how the system works, why it's different, and how it solves real-world security operations."

The website includes Opti-Guard™ model specifications, solution use cases, frequently asked questions, and videos. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit www.optiguard.com.

About CyberSecure IPS™

CyberSecure IPS™ protects critical infrastructure from physical intrusion through integrated hardware, intelligent software, and innovative engineering solutions developed to address operational challenges. Our technology supports commercial, government, and military customers with compliant, high-reliability systems designed for mission-critical environments.

Media Contact: Brian Howell, [email protected]

SOURCE CyberSecure IPS