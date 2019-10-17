CyberSecure My Business™ Workshop in Austin to Share Best Practices for Small Businesses During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) is a nonprofit, public-private partnership focused on helping all citizens stay safer and more secure online. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, NCSA will host a free CyberSecure My Business Workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Etchieson Ethics Center in Austin.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 30.2 million small businesses, which together employ 58.9 million individuals. With the 16th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NSCAM) in full swing, there is no time like the present to arm these businesses with user-friendly tools and resources that they can use year round. NCSAM's theme to Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT. is especially relevant since many organizations lack the knowledge and resources to safeguard themselves against cybercriminals.

NCSA's CyberSecure My Business is a national program designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) learn to be safer and more secure online through a non-technical, non-threatening approach. NCSA travels to local markets nationwide and educates SMBs on cybersecurity basics and offers real-life scenarios along with proactive steps to better secure data. The workshop in Austin will provide a variety of free resources and will cover common cyber threats and cyber misconceptions, as well as offer actionable tips or "quick wins" to increase online security. Guests will have the opportunity to meet experts from different backgrounds, begin to build their cyber-risk strategy and ultimately use cybersecurity as a competitive advantage.

"Today, everything and everyone are connected by technology. Learning and practicing cybersecurity basics are a must. While it may seem like daunting task, there are simple, user-friendly steps that SMBs must initiate to help protect their valuable data," said Daniel Eliot, NCSA's director of education and strategic initiatives. "The CyberSecure My Business™ workshop content is designed to communicate to and impact people who do not necessarily have technical backgrounds. During the workshop, we will highlight cybersecurity misconceptions and teach participants the five-step approach to cyber resilience. Our goal is to educate and empower SMB owners, employees and advisors to take action and implement key steps to better secure their personal and business assets."

The CyberSecure My Business Workshop: Cybersecurity Basics for Under-Resourced Organizations will feature the following speakers: Dama Brown, Regional Director, Southwest Region, Federal Trade Commission; Duncan W. Edwards, Special Agent, FBI, Cyber Computer Intrusions; Lisa Plaggemier, Chief Evangelist, Infosec; Anthony Ruiz, District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration; Ron Russak, Technical Account Manager, Trend Micro; Joe Sanchez, Founder and Executive Director, CyberTexas Foundation and Joshua Smith, Sr. Manager Security Researcher, Trend Micro.

Visit https://staysafeonline.org/event/csmb-workshop-austin-tx/ to register at no cost for this valuable event.

Below is a snapshot of the workshop agenda:

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.: Registration

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.: Fireside Chat with local and national experts

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Tabletop, interactive workshop during which attendees will define what cybersecurity is, identify common misconceptions, learn "quick wins" to put into action now and begin developing their own strategy for minimizing cybersecurity threats.

Please note that this workshop is not designed for cybersecurity experts. It is intended for individuals with little to no cybersecurity expertise, but everyone is welcome to attend.

To learn more about staying safe online and to find links to websites that offer additional account security information, visit www.staysafeonline.org.

NCSA is extremely grateful to its sponsors, whose support is invaluable. Trend Micro is a Signature Sponsor and Infosec is a Contributing Sponsor. In addition, NCSA thanks ITSPMagazine, a Strategic Partner, as well as the Better Business Bureau, the Venue Sponsor and CYBERTEXAS Foundation, who is a Community Partner.

About NCSA

NCSA is the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and NCSA's Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; American Express; Bank of America; CDK Global, LLC; Cisco; Cofense; Comcast Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; Google; Infosec; Intel Corporation; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.; Uber: U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo.

NCSA's core efforts include National Cyber Security Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); and CyberSecure My Business™. For more information on NCSA, please visit staysafeonline.org/about-us/overview/.

SOURCE National Cyber Security Alliance

Related Links

http://www.staysafeonline.org

