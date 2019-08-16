CyberSecure to Present Booth at the TechNet Augusta 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSecure IPS announced today that it will be a booth Exhibitor at the 2019 TechNet Augusta (https://events.afcea.org/augusta19/). Given its origins in the DoD and commitment to protecting America's critical assets, CyberSecure is an ideal exhibitor at this 3-day conference held in collaboration with the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence. CyberSecure IPS has long established its product portfolio as the best-in-class standard for protecting Alarmed PDS systems, telecommunications conduits and related network operations assets of the largest government and commercial technology companies. These same standards are now being applied to the myriad of OT assets that pose a grave risk to our nation's critical infrastructure.

CyberSecure IPS is slated for Booth 210.

"We are pleased to be able to expand our exhibitor presence this year as a reflection not only of our growth, but as a sign of continued commitment to protecting our nation's most sensitive cyber-physical IT assets," states Eddie Lee, Director of Business Development.

About CyberSecure IPS

We are the global solutions leader in Infrastructure cyber security solutions. We monitor and protect critical network infrastructures from internal and external attacks using government accredited fiber-optic sensing technology. Our enterprise solutions provide protection in an increasingly hostile environment withstanding insidious attacks on mission-critical corporate and government networks.

