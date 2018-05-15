Cybersecurity 500 2018: The Official List

Thousands of startups have been formed over the past decade to focus on combating cybercrime. The Cybersecurity 500 features the hottest and most innovative companies in this market.

The first-ever official annual Cybersecurity 500 list for 2018 was announced to a live audience at the Cyber Investing Summit in New York City earlier today.

Now in its third year, the Cyber Investing Summit is an all-day conference focused on investing in the cybersecurity industry, which is predicted to exceed $1 trillion in cumulative spending on products and services over the next five years, according to the Cybersecurity Market Report.

The Cybersecurity 500 selection criteria includes some or all of the items below for each company:

Cybersecurity Sector (market category)

Problem(s) Solved

Customer Base

Feedback from CISOs and Decision Makers

Feedback from IT Security Evaluators & Recommenders

Feedback from VARs, SIs and Consultants

VC Funding

Company Growth

Published Product Reviews

Demos and Presentations at Conferences

Corporate Marketing and Branding

Media Coverage

Notable Implementations

Founder and Management Pedigree

Interviews with Senior Management

Cybersecurity Ventures is the world's leading researcher and publisher covering the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics.

