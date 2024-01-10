Cybersecurity, AI, and digital trust are key topics at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos: Ricardo Amper

Incode

10 Jan, 2024

  • There is a direct relationship between the level of trust and the economic development of countries.
  • It is necessary to address cybersecurity and digital trust strategically.
  • Digital identity is fundamental to stimulating sustainable growth and building trust.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing confidence in the use of artificial intelligence and new technologies, as well as strengthening cybersecurity, will be central concerns for entrepreneurs, officials, and leaders attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) this year, given the growing distrust in governments and institutions globally, according to Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies, a global leader in identity verification.

"In recent years, the World Economic Forum has warned about the decline in trust in societies worldwide and its impact on social erosion, economic development, and the health of democracies. That is why the advancement of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technological development must go hand in hand with the construction of trust and the use of reusable digital identities," said Ricardo Amper, who will attend the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15-19, 2024.

According to the Future Cybersecurity 2030 report, published by the Forum in December 2023, as technological advances and innovation in business models accelerate, global leaders and businesses need to make long-term and strategically foresighted decisions to capitalize on opportunities and mitigate risks to lay the foundation for a new digital security landscape for 2030. The report emphasizes responding to recurring digital challenges, including data privacy, talent development, and sustainability.

In Davos, Ricardo Amper will propose that digital identity is a fundamental element to stimulate sustainable growth and build trust in companies and governments, as there is a direct relationship between the level of trust and the economic development of countries. "Identity verification strengthens digital security, fostering innovation and the creation of advanced solutions to meet the needs of customers and citizens," Amper emphasized.

