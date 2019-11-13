Cybersecurity and Analytics Leader Elevates Midsize Enterprise Security with Affordable, Threat-Centric Vulnerability Management Solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cybersecurity and analytics leader Columbus Collaboratory announced major advancements in their Vulnerability Management Solution, a managed service designed to enable companies to make informed security decisions through a real-time, 360-degree view of attacks, risks, and threats.

"Today's enterprises want to comprehend a threat's relevance to their business, but their time and resources are tied up in their day-to-day operations," said Columbus Collaboratory VP and Chief Security Innovator Jeff Schmidt. "We listened to our clients and worked with industry partners to construct a practical, threat-driven solution that continuously assesses risk by mapping exposures to up-to-date threat models."

It is essential to regularly review vulnerabilities in today's threat and regulatory landscape. The goal of vulnerability management is to get ahead of vulnerabilities before those with malicious intentions can exploit them. With a seemingly infinite number of issues to address, working with an intelligent solutions partner helps ease the strain of deciding which vulnerabilities to address immediately and which vulnerabilities are not a genuine threat.

The Columbus Collaboratory Vulnerability Management Solution is designed with an easy-to-use dashboard for IT leaders to assess applications and networks, continuously track vulnerabilities, and manage priorities. The updated solution's key feature is in its ability to model, report and tag attacks, risks, and threats for rapid vulnerability prioritization, mitigation, and remediation. The managed service and complementing dashboards enable organizations to benefit from threat-centric vulnerability management without the burden of tooling, staffing, and threat feeds.



Some of the new features of the Columbus Collaboratory Vulnerability Management Solution allow users to:



Break Down Vulnerabilities: Effectively understand vulnerabilities by an asset, by application, and by scan—as well as how they map to frameworks CVE R (common vulnerability exposures), CWE™ (common weakness enumeration), MITRE ATT&CK™, and NIST;



Columbus Collaboratory manages external and/or internal scanning needs and provide expert analysis on prioritization, and conveys this to leadership team(s) through progress templates; and Run Analytics and Visualizations: Immediately access easy-to-reference charts and graphs that communicate organizational security posture. Compare scan data to track progress and new changes.

To learn more about the the the Columbus Collaboratory Vulnerability Management Solution, visit https://collaborativesecurity.com/Vulnerability-Management-Solution , contact info@cbuscollaboratory.com, or schedule a demo by visiting https://collaborativesecurity.com/Schedule-a-Demo or call 614.591.0440.

About Columbus Collaboratory



Columbus Collaboratory is a trusted cybersecurity and AI solutions partner delivering superior value and innovative solutions to forward-thinking enterprises. Founded by regional and Fortune 20 leaders, we harness cross-industry collaboration to make your business more successful through lower operational costs and risks.



For more information, please visit www.columbuscollaboratory.com .

