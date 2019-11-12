Cybersecurity and Analytics Technology Solutions Provider Affirms Commitment to Transparency with SOC 2Ⓡ Type 2 Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cybersecurity and analytics technology solutions firm Columbus Collaboratory announced the successful completion of a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2Ⓡ Type 2 examination by independent auditing firm GBQ Partners. The report plays a key role in establishing trust for those that work with the Columbus Collaboratory by evaluating the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the firm's controls relevant to security and confidentiality.

"Completing the SOC 2Ⓡ Type 2 report is indicative of our commitment to transparency in our security and confidentiality efforts. We want to demonstrate to our customers, members, and industry partners that we are committed to meeting their compliance and regulatory needs," said Jeff Schmidt, Columbus Collaboratory's Chief Security Officer.

According to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2Ⓡ Type 2 Reports "can play an important role in oversight of the organization, vendor management programs, internal corporate governance and risk management processes, and regulatory oversight." Columbus Collaboratory offers state-of-the-art risk-based vulnerability detection and management, adversarial emulations, security assessments, and security analytics solutions—as well as advanced data analytics services.

About Columbus Collaboratory

The Columbus Collaboratory is a trusted cybersecurity and AI solutions partner delivering superior value and innovative solutions to forward-thinking enterprises. Founded by regional and Fortune 20 leaders, we harness cross-industry collaboration to make your business more successful through lower operational costs and risks.

For more information, please visit www.columbuscollaboratory.com.

Media contact:

Abbie Elliott

229041@email4pr.com

703-786-5620

SOURCE Columbus Collaboratory