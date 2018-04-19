Cybersecurity and data privacy attorney Dominic Paluzzi named Cybersecurity Docket's 2018 Incident Response 30

DETROIT, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominic A. Paluzzi, the co-chair of McDonald Hopkins' national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group, has been named to Cybersecurity Docket's 2018 Incident Response 30, a list of the 30 "best and brightest" data breach response attorneys and compliance professionals in the industry "who not only have the right stuff to manage a data breach response, but are also the kind of professionals critical to have on speed-dial when the inevitable data breach occurs." Paluzzi was a recipient of the inaugural Incident Response 30 list in 2016.
According to the publication, which is devoted to cybersecurity, data breach and incident response, the Incident Response 30 includes attorneys and professionals from many of the top firms in the world who are "key players" in "the most significant data breach responses worldwide." The honorees were chosen based on nominations and input from the cybersecurity community, and announced at Cybersecurity Docket's Incident Response Forum 2018 held on April 18 in Washington, D.C.
Paluzzi has responded to over 2,000 data breaches, where he works closely with law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party vendors to offer his clients efficient and effective breach response services. He has also conducted over 300 breach response workshops for organizations. The Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team led by Paluzzi is a 2018 finalist for the Advisen Cyber Risk Award for Cyber Law Firm of the Year.
