Cybersecurity and IT Infrastructure Organization Freeit Data Solutions Announces New DIR Contract

Freeit Data Solutions is thrilled to announce the addition of DIR-CPO-5330 to our Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract offerings, enabling us to provide cutting-edge Software COTS and related services. This milestone underscores our dedication to delivering premier cybersecurity solutions to the public sector in Texas.

"Freeit's new DIR contract (DIR-CPO-5330) empowers us to offer state-of-the-art software security solutions, equipping our clients with the tools necessary to safeguard their constituents' data," said Wayne Orchid, President & CEO at Freeit Data Solutions.

This new DIR contract allows Freeit to extend best-in-class security software and services to government and educational institutions. By leveraging the state of Texas's bulk purchasing power, these organizations can secure critical cybersecurity solutions at competitive prices, streamlining the procurement process and ensuring compliance with purchasing requirements.

"We are ecstatic to be included in Freeit's new DIR contract," stated Jason Willadsen, Director of SLED at Automox. "We are now fully equipped to support public sector organizations within Texas and beyond, helping them enhance their security posture and swiftly address vulnerabilities."

Bryan Atchison, Director of Commercial Channels at Halcyon, added, "Halcyon and Freeit are ready to assist public sector organizations in strengthening their security infrastructure and improving services for the communities they serve."

The new contract includes partnerships with leading security technology providers:

Automox

Axonius

Cohesity

Cribl

Halcyon

Illumio

Milestone Systems

Recon InfoSec

Reliaquest

SCADAFence

Varonis

This strategic collaboration ensures that Texas government and educational institutions have access to top-tier cybersecurity solutions, addressing the growing concern of cyber threats and data breaches in the public sector.

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys cybersecurity and IT infrastructure solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information visit: www.freeitdata.com

