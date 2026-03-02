Cybersecurity Apocalypse in 2026 with a New Algorithm According to The Advanced Quantum Technologies Institute

For decades, RSA has protected banking systems, government communications, digital identities, software updates, and secure internet traffic. Its safety has depended on the practical limits of conventional computers. Quantum computing has long been recognized as a theoretical threat to this foundation, but most projections assumed significant technical barriers would delay real-world impact.

Why This Matters to the Public

Most people never see the cryptography that protects them. But it is everywhere: when you log into a bank, buy something online, update a phone, sign a legal document digitally, or send sensitive information across the internet. A major portion of that protection relies on public‑ key encryption, especially RSA and related methods, that are considered safe today because ordinary computers cannot realistically break them.

Quantum computers change the playing field. They are designed to solve certain math problems dramatically faster than conventional machines. For years, the best‑ known theoretical path to breaking RSA using a quantum computer has been Shor's algorithm, The powerful on paper, but historically too demanding to run on real, noisy hardware. However, the JVG algorithm requires thousand-fold less quantum computer resources, such as qubits and quantum gates. Research extrapolations suggest it will require less than 5,000 qubits to break encryption methods used in RSA and ECC.

What the JVG approach changes

The JVG algorithm is a hybrid strategy. In plain terms, it shifts much of the heavy lifting onto classical computers and reserves a smaller, more hardware‑ friendly task for the quantum device. By redesigning the quantum circuit portion to be leaner and less error‑ sensitive, the reported results suggest that the timeline for practical "quantum‑ assisted" code‑ breaking may be shorter than many organizations have planned for.

The most important takeaway is not a single number or date, it is the direction of travel. If quantum workloads can be reduced, the security margin that RSA has enjoyed for decades can erode faster, and the transition to post‑ quantum cryptography must accelerate.

Why this matters now

Encryption is largely invisible to everyday users, but it protects nearly every digital interaction, from logging into a bank account to transmitting medical records or securing classified communications.

Implications for Governments

Government agencies face an immediate planning challenge: upgrading cryptography is slow, expensive, and tangled across legacy systems, vendors, and long‑ lived devices. If quantum timelines compress, agencies must prioritize the systems that protect long‑ retention information, such as national security communications, law‑ enforcement evidence, and critical‑ infrastructure controls, while ensuring that contractors and subcontractors do not become the weakest link.

Implications for Financial Institutions

Banks and payment networks rely on public‑ key cryptography for secure authentication, digital signatures, and protected communications. If the cryptographic foundation weakens, consequences range from fraud and identity takeover to loss of trust in the systems that keep commerce functioning. The risk also extends to encrypted archives: long‑ lived transaction records, customer data, and confidential institutional communications could become readable later if captured today.

Implications for Telecommunications and Enterprise Networks

Secure browsing, VPNs, certificate systems, and enterprise communications depend on the same underlying assumptions. Telecom and satellite operators face additional pressure because their equipment often has long upgrade cycles. The fastest path to safety is crypto‑ agility, the ability to replace cryptographic methods without rebuilding entire systems, combined with early deployment of quantum‑ resistant standards across networks, devices, and software supply chains.

A Call for Orderly Accelerated Transition

"We are publishing this work to help the world prepare, not to help criminals," said Prof. Jesse Van Griensven. "The lesson from JVG is that the timeline is accelerating not only because hardware advances, but also because algorithms improve. That is why post-quantum upgrades must be treated as urgent infrastructure work."

Recommended Next Steps for Organizations

Organizations can reduce risk immediately by taking three practical steps. First, identify where RSA and related public‑ key systems are used (certificates, identity, software updates, secure connections, and device provisioning). Second, demand clear post‑ quantum roadmaps from technology vendors and service providers, especially for products with long replacement cycles. Third, deploy crypto‑ agile designs so quantum‑ resistant standards can be rolled out quickly as requirements evolve.

Research Availability

The manuscript titled "A Novel Hybrid Quantum Circuit for Integer Factorization: End‑to‑End Evaluation in Simulation and Real Quantum Hardware", is available via Preprints.org: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202510.1649

