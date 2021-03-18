Cybersecurity company chooses Wichita for new regional office

WICHITA, Kan., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation, a defense contractor and cybersecurity company for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies including McConnell's 177th Squadron "Red Team," has solidified their presence and support to the local community through the establishment of a regional Wichita office.

"Through this new office, we are extending the high-end, high-caliber cybersecurity personnel and support we provide our military clients to new corporate partners," said Matthew Hulse, Director, Cybersecurity and Solutions, at Millennium. "We have been honored to work with the 177th Red Team of the 184th Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard at McConnell Air Force Base for years. We look forward to helping the broader Wichita community navigate the increasingly complex world of cybersecurity, in both compliance and technical security."

Millennium Corporation is headquartered in the Washington, DC area, and operates in 21 states with satellite offices in Huntsville, Ala. and Charleston, SC. Hulse added that the company is in a temporary, shared co-working space, while it searches for a more permanent office space with room to grow its Wichita footprint.

Hulse said the Greater Wichita Partnership presented a strong business case and connections for the Wichita region. "We know the cybersecurity talent in this region has the skillsets necessary to serve as our Midwest base of operations, which we believe will significantly grow," Hulse said.

The need for cybersecurity for Greater Wichita's aerospace industry is high because any company with Department of Defense contracts must meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements to create a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across all defense subcontractors.

"As a thought leader in the cyberspace and security industry, Millennium is a welcome addition to Wichita's growing cybersecurity community," said Senator Jerry Moran. "Regional businesses continue to be reliable and growing partners for our military through Department of Defense contracts, and with Millennium's expertise and credentials, it will be a great asset in providing cybersecurity services for our nation."

Cybersecurity and IT Systems and Support are identified as target industries for growth in the Regional Growth Plan, a strategy to grow the Greater Wichita's economy, attract new businesses and expand existing industries. This is the second Wichita cybersecurity announcement in two weeks.

"Millennium's new regional office is another critical win and demonstrates the strength our cybersecurity assets in the Wichita region," said Adrienne Korson, Director of Economic Development for the Greater Wichita Partnership. "The expertise of our existing cybersecurity talent and national recognition of the 184th Wing at McConnell Air Force Base and our educational partners, combined with our competitive cost environment, is attracting attention."

Millennium's new office will also provide further opportunities to retain and grow cybersecurity talent, including for 177th Red Team and Kansas Air National Guard members as they complete their service. Millennium Corporation has been involved in developing a talent pipeline for information technology professionals, including support to Wichita State University's National Cyber League team, sponsoring the local OzSec security conference, and participating in Pathfinder internships, for which Senator Moran also was instrumental in securing funding.

About the Greater Wichita Partnership

The Greater Wichita Partnership is focused on one primary objective: to fast-forward regional economic growth in Wichita and South Central Kansas. The organization works within three key priorities – jobs, talent and quality of place – to accelerate this objective. For more information, visit www.greaterwichitapartnership.org.

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium Corporation is a strategic management, cybersecurity and systems engineering firm and committed partner to the Federal Government – driven by results and focused on people as we help our customers achieve mission success.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

