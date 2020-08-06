Cybersecurity Company clean.io Raises $5M Series A Round Led By Tribeca Venture Partners

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- clean.io, the emerging leader in protecting enterprises from the execution of malicious and untrusted JavaScript, announced the completion of a $5 million Series A financing round. Tribeca Venture Partners led the investment round, with participation from Real Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, and Grit Capital Partners. The investment brings clean.io's total funding since its launch to $7.5 million.

An innovative cybersecurity company, clean.io was created to protect the integrity of enterprises' online experiences from the harmful impacts of malicious and untrusted JavaScript. The execution of even a single line of malicious JavaScript on a brand's website or mobile app has the potential to put sensitive user data at risk of falling into bad actors' hands, create a poor user experience, deliver a loss of revenue, and tarnish a brand's reputation.

Focusing first on the $100+ billion digital media industry, clean.io's patented technology now runs on more than 7+ million websites. The company's patented behavioral analysis technology protects user sessions from bad actors seeking to deploy a wide variety of malicious payloads through multiple attack vectors, such as by buying programmatic advertisements with JavaScript enabled, by compromising browser extensions and WiFi networks, and via other malware that may already be present on end-user devices.

"Many of the biggest sites and apps on the internet count on clean.io to protect their users and their monetization," says Matt Gillis, CEO of clean.io. "This funding will help us continue to fuel the amazing growth we've experienced and allows us to make investments that will enable us to deliver an even larger positive benefit to consumers and enterprises who face material unmitigated risks from untrusted JavaScript."

Lead investor Chip Meakem, Managing Partner at Tribeca Venture Partners added, "The rapid traction and product-market fit that clean.io has experienced is a testament to its superior product and commitment to customer success. The team at clean.io brings tremendous operating experience and empathy, and they understand how to most effectively address the pain points associated with malicious and untrusted JavaScript. We are thrilled to welcome clean.io to our growing portfolio and look forward to collaborating on the next phase of the journey!"

The company will use the funds to further accelerate its unprecedented growth in the digital media ecosystem and expand its product line. Founded in late 2017, clean.io is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

clean.io is an innovative cybersecurity company that protects publishers, platforms, advertisers, and other enterprises from unauthorized and/or malicious JavaScript executing prohibited or undesired functions.

