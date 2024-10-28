TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph (Yossi) Tal has been appointed CEO of CyFox cybersecurity company, which specializes in providing information security solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI). Yossi Tal will replace serial entrepreneur Roni Zarom, the company's founder and main investor, who until now also served as CEO and is now moving to the position of CyFox chairman.

Prior to joining CyFox, Tal served at Trellix as the Advanced Research Center SVP and the General Manager of Trellix in Israel.

Cybersecurity company CyFox appoints Yossi Tal as CEO (Credit: Sivan Farag)

Prior to Trellix, Tal managed Citibank's global innovation activity in the field of cybersecurity, where he managed teams and researchers in cloud security, infrastructure defense, identity and access management, encryption, DLT and network monitoring, application security, mobile phones security, original research and more.

Prior to joining Citi, Tal spent 13 years in IBM's Security Division. He has also been active at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies and lectured in cyberwarfare and security curricula at Tel Aviv University. Tal holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the College of Management and has participated in several executive programs at Boston, Columbia, Harvard, and Wharton universities.

According to Roni Zarom, founder of CyFox, "With an impressive track record in international technology giants in the cybersecurity industry and extensive experience driving innovation and growth, Yossi stands to lead our company into the future. As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, Yossi's leadership will be essential in improving our AI-based solutions and ensuring we stay at the forefront of the industry."

About CyFox

CyFox is a cybersecurity company specializing in providing cyber solutions based on advanced AI and ML technologies, including EDR, XDR, Mail Security, and more. CyFox products utilize sophisticated artificial intelligence models, significantly reducing the need to address false flags and enables organizations to focus on genuine security incidents. CyFox's solutions ensure high accuracy and provide real-time responses against a wide range of cyber threats. CyFox's offerings are complemented by an MDR shell, providing 24/7 monitoring and incident response, enabling organizations with peace of mind and allowing them to focus on their core business operations while CyFox takes responsibility and handles real-time cybersecurity monitoring and protection. CyFox aims to deliver high-value solutions at a competitive price, ensuring that even smaller organizations can benefit from cutting-edge cyber protection. For more information, see https://www.cyfox.com.

