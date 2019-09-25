Cybersecurity Conference Offers Students Immersive Experience, Engages the Profession's Future Workforce

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – will offer a designated program for college students and recent graduates as part of its 2019 Security Congress in Orlando, Florida, October 28-30. This program will expose a new generation to real-world opportunities in cybersecurity; connecting them with mentors, enabling them to prospect for jobs and get career advice, and helping to fuel interest in this rewarding and fast-paced field.

At a deeply discounted rate of just $100, up to 500 students will be able to participate in The Student Experience, which will include a distinct session track with content tailored specifically for students, as well as networking, mentorship and volunteer opportunities.

"The 2018 (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study found that Millenials and Gen Y currently make up just 35% of the cybersecurity workforce," said Wesley Simpson, COO of (ISC)2. "We need younger workers entering the field now so they can gain the experience necessary to become the cybersecurity leaders of tomorrow. The Student Experience is an effort to increase the exposure of college students and recent graduates to cybersecurity opportunities and trends, and to hear firsthand from those in the field about what working in the profession is really like. Attracting more dedicated and talented individuals to cybersecurity is a critical step to ensure that we have the right resources in the future to defend our cyber world."

Educational sessions for The Student Experience track as well as recommended general conference sessions that cater to student interests include:

Cybersecurity 101 – hear from industry leaders about how they started their careers in cybersecurity and learn from some of the pitfalls and successes they encountered along the way





– hear from industry leaders about how they started their careers in cybersecurity and learn from some of the pitfalls and successes they encountered along the way Career Planning & Networking Sessions – learn about career planning and networking techniques from experts in the field. These career development sessions will help prepare students for meeting employers during the conference.





– learn about career planning and networking techniques from experts in the field. These career development sessions will help prepare students for meeting employers during the conference. SSCP Primer – take a deep dive into an (ISC)² certification for practitioners and learn how to pursue it during school or just after graduating. Also learn how to start the journey to a cybersecurity career with the Associate of (ISC)².

Additional services created this year for students include:

Career Resources – meet with recruiters to review a resume and learn interviewing techniques during the Career Center on Monday and Tuesday, and then put new skills to the test by meeting with top-notch companies seeking interns and young professionals at the Career Fair on Wednesday





– meet with recruiters to review a resume and learn interviewing techniques during the Career Center on Monday and Tuesday, and then put new skills to the test by meeting with top-notch companies seeking interns and young professionals at the Career Fair on Wednesday Networking Opportunities – interact with (ISC)² leaders, industry executives and other aspiring students from around the globe through a variety of networking opportunities throughout the week. These include a first-time attendee session on Sunday, a student mixer on Monday and a student breakfast on Tuesday, along with other networking events being held during the conference.





– interact with (ISC)² leaders, industry executives and other aspiring students from around the globe through a variety of networking opportunities throughout the week. These include a first-time attendee session on Sunday, a student mixer on Monday and a student breakfast on Tuesday, along with other networking events being held during the conference. Mentoring Sessions – take advantage of the opportunity to meet with a seasoned cybersecurity professional either in a one-on-one session or in a group setting to gain knowledge, receive advice and ask questions





– take advantage of the opportunity to meet with a seasoned cybersecurity professional either in a one-on-one session or in a group setting to gain knowledge, receive advice and ask questions Focus Group – students are invited to participate in a special focus group to share insights, ideas and recommendations for future Security Congresses

There will also be a special Student Orientation to review the conference schedule, share tips and offer advice, and give a tour of the rooms and areas where Security Congress sessions and events will be held. Throughout the week, students will also have the opportunity to spend time in the Student Hub where they can connect with other students, charge their phones and learn about conference updates. For more details on the Student Experience program, including eligibility rules and to register, please visit: https://congress.isc2.org/events/-isc-security-congress-2019/custom-134-f1be4e92a1b54d92acdb1b8007fe91cf.aspx?cpc=PCN5GVD3NSH

Security Congress 2019 will offer more than 175 educational and thought leadership sessions across 18 tracks from a roster of an estimated 200 speakers. These sessions will aid security leaders by arming them with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations. Over the course of the three-day event, cybersecurity professionals from around the globe, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including critical infrastructure, IoT, privacy, cloud security, professional development and more. Register at: http://congress.isc2.org

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

