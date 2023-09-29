Cybersecurity Demands Propel Role-Based Access Control Market to Soar Beyond USD 15 Billion by 2027

29 Sep, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Role-based Access Control Market by Component (Solutions and Services, Model Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The role-based access control market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. With stringent regulations like HIPAA and PCI DSS becoming ever more important, the need for role-based access control systems to enforce these regulations is more crucial than ever. Implementation and integration services will be critical in ensuring organizations optimize their network performance and reliability in this dynamic market. Having robust role-based access control systems in place is not just about compliance, it's about safeguarding operational efficiency, maintaining trust with customers, and protecting your business.
Cybersecurity remains a critical concern for government and defense entities, especially as they are often targets for cyberattacks. Ensuring secure and controlled access to sensitive information is imperative. Role-based access control systems provide an additional layer of protection, mitigating the risk of data breaches and safeguarding the integrity of an organization's infrastructure. Meanwhile, in the Middle East and Africa, the ever-evolving IT and information security landscape is urging organizations to enhance their cybersecurity measures. The adoption of role-based access controls in this region is growing rapidly, making this market an excellent opportunity for growth in the coming years.
Growth Forecast
The global role-based access control market is on a trajectory for substantial growth, from USD 8.7 billion in 2022 to a predicted USD 15.5 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 12.2%.
Market Drivers
Two key regulatory frameworks, HIPAA and PCI DSS, are instrumental in driving demand. Their stringent measures make the integration of role-based access control systems indispensable for organizations seeking compliance. But it isn't just about adherence to regulations. Organizations recognize the intrinsic value in these systems as they enhance operational efficiency, foster customer trust, and fortify businesses against potential cyber threats.
Sectoral Highlights
Government and defense sectors, due to their attractive cache of sensitive information, have become prime targets for cyber criminals. As such, these sectors are emphasizing the need for secure and controlled access to data, making role-based access control systems a priority. In the wake of this, the government and defense vertical is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share in 2022.
Regional Highlights
The Middle East and Africa are spotlight regions to watch. As technology adoption surges, with AI, intelligent cloud, and blockchain taking the lead, there's a parallel rise in the urgency to fortify cybersecurity measures. The evolving IT landscape, marked by significant cyber threats and security breaches, only underscores the importance of digital identity and access management. It's expected that the Middle East & Africa region will experience the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Fastest-Growing Segments in Role-Based Access Control Market, 2022-2027
- Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Size During Forecast Period
- Implementation & Integration Services to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period
- Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Size During Forecast Period
- Top Verticals in Market
- Market: Regional Snapshot
Premium Insights
- Overview of Role-Based Access Control Market - Need to Enhance Operational Efficiency to Boost Market
- Market, by Component, 2022 Vs. 2027 - Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
- Market, by Services, 2022 Vs. 2027 - Implementation & Integration Services Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Market, by Organization Size, 2022 Vs. 2027 - Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
- Role-Based Access Control, by Vertical, 2022-2027 - IT & Telecom Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Market: Regional Scenario, 2022-2027 - Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Lucrative Market for Investments in Next Five Years
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Drivers
- Need to Improve Compliance Requirements in Organizations
- Need to Enhance Operational Efficiency
- Requirement of Simplified Workflows in Order to Eliminate Bottlenecks
Restraints
- Rise in Number of Roles Resulting in Increased Strain on RBAC Systems
Opportunities
- Advent of Blockchain Technology in Role-Based Access Control
- Increased Adoption of Role-Based Access Control Systems for Cloud Security
Challenges
- Poor Identity Management and Role Creation Processes
- Accurate Security Risk Analysis
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Ad360 Helped Erste Bank Streamline Its User Provisioning and Active Directory Management
- Case Study 2: Jumpcloud Helped Chase International Navigate Remote Work Transition and Achieve Regulatory Compliance
- Case Study 3: Agu Deployed Forgerock Identity Cloud to Host Online Events and Modernize Its Website
- Case Study 4: Ping Identity Helped Gcu Provide Their Employees with Seamless and Secure User Experience
- Case Study 5: University of North Carolina Utilized Beyondtrust Role-Based Access Control System to Offer Remote Security
Company Profiles
- Automox
- Aws
- Beyondtrust
- Bravura Security
- Broadcom
- Cyberark
- Delinea
- Edgile
- Ekran System
- Empowerid
- Forgerock
- Frontegg
- Fusionauth
- Hostbooks
- Ibm
- Imprivata
- Jumpcloud
- Manageengine
- Microsoft
- Okta
- One Identity
- Oracle
- Ping Identity
- Sailpoint
- Secureauth
- Solarwinds
- Strongdm
- Tenfold
- Varonis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmv5o8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article