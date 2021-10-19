Cybersecurity Executive John McCormack Joins Siris as Executive Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that John McCormack has joined the firm as an Executive Partner. In his new role at Siris, Mr. McCormack will collaborate with the firm's investment team and Executive Partners and Advisors to help evaluate potential investment opportunities for Siris as well as help oversee the operations of its portfolio companies.

Mr. McCormack brings more than 30 years of expertise leading and scaling enterprise businesses in the cybersecurity and internet infrastructure sectors, having served on the Boards of Directors for a number of leading enterprise software organizations, including Ping Identity, App River and Fidelis Cybersecurity. Throughout his career, he has led and realized value-creation activities, including Ping Identity's initial public offering and AppRiver's sale to Zix Corp. While serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Forcepoint, Mr. McCormack built the company from a $180 million web filtering business to a global cybersecurity brand that executed a $1 billion sale to a private equity fund and then a $1.9 billion sale to Raytheon. As a Siris Executive Partner, Mr. McCormack will draw upon his extensive management experience as a leader of innovative software companies to help create value across Siris' investments.

Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, commented, "John's history of leading value-creation initiatives at technology companies across a variety of stages and sizes will be a meaningful addition to the Siris Executive Partner and Advisor team. We expect his deep technology and cybersecurity experience, coupled with his management expertise, to help drive the transformations and continued growth of our portfolio companies. We look forward to John's many contributions across our investments."

Mr. McCormack will join 14 experienced operating executives on the Siris Executive Partner and Advisor team. Executive Partners and Advisors are not employees of Siris, but provide invaluable sourcing and due diligence assistance to the Siris team and help direct strategic and operational improvements post-investment.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris has offices in New York, Silicon Valley and West Palm Beach, and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

