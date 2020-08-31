Cybersecurity Expert Graham Cluley to Keynote (ISC)² Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, today announced that independent cybersecurity analyst Graham Cluley will provide the closing keynote at its tenth annual Security Congress held virtually from November 16-18, 2020.

What: Cluley will provide a 45-minute keynote presentation on day two of the annual global cybersecurity conference. His presentation will focus on the latest financially-motivated threat vectors and methods and the attackers behind them, as well as what organizations can do to reduce their risk of victimization.

Who: Graham Cluley is an award-winning independent security blogger, researcher, podcaster and public speaker. He has been a well-known figure in the computer security industry since the early 1990s when he worked as a programmer, writing the first ever version of Dr Solomon's Anti-Virus Toolkit for Windows. Cluley has held senior roles at Sophos and McAfee, as well as with law enforcement agencies on investigations into hacking groups. He regularly appears on TV and radio explaining computer security threats and was inducted into the InfoSecurity Europe Hall of Fame in 2011.

Where: Cluley's keynote is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17 at 7:30 a.m. ET. For more information about Security Congress and to register, please visit: securitycongress.brighttalk.live

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org , follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

