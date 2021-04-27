Cybersecurity Expert Michael Bruck Appointed To Forbes Technology Council

To this esteemed appointment, Bruck responded:

Being selected for Forbes Technology Council is quite an honor and opportunity, particularly in its capacity to help me reach a far larger audience with whom to share hard-gained wisdom from decades in cybersecurity. Perhaps even more importantly, the Council provides a global platform from which to impart pressing guidance that organizational leaders and the public need to defend digital assets against an increasingly aggressive threat landscape. I look forward to collaborating with and learning from Council peers who lead in other areas of technology, as well as bringing back new perspectives to my cybersecurity network and our slice of the tech sector.

"We are honored to welcome Michael Bruck into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Bruck has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected technology leaders in a private forum. Bruck will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

BAI Security provides industry-leading IT Security Assessments and Compliance Audits for the most highly regulated sectors. BAI's in-house expert auditors have impressive credentials and backgrounds, allowing them to develop groundbreaking processes that mimic the tenacity of modern-day hackers. With numerous distinctions, BAI's exceptional outcomes position them at the forefront of I.T. security and compliance.

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more about Forbes Technology Council: forbestechcouncil.com . For more about Forbes Councils: forbescouncils.com .

