Cybersecurity Firm Affirms Commitment to Growth with Renaming, U.S. Expansion, and New Senior Leadership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Test Labs (NTL) today announced their rebranding and renaming to CyberClan, expansion into the American market as a new U.S. company, and the appointment of Mary Beth Borgwing as their new executive director. These significant changes reflect the firm's desire to be globally recognized for delivering exemplary cybersecurity services to its clients, including expansion into U.S. markets.



"When Network Test Labs started, we were unaware of how rapidly the industry would evolve. It is important that we continue to evolve as well - CyberClan is a result of that. We strive to provide our clients with a personal touch. I strongly believe CyberClan will make waves in this industry," stated Richard D'Souza CyberClan CEO and president.

We have always valued kinship in this team, and now our name reflects those values. Over the past 14 years, we have evolved from a network testing laboratory to a high-touch cyber security services company to meet the needs of our clients," said CyberClan Chief Operations Officer Kadir Levent. Levent left Lloyd's of London in 2019 to join CyberClan as their COO.

Mary Beth Borgwing brings over 20 years of experience in finance, technology and security. She is known for her track record of building successful teams in high-growth technology companies that deliver investor ROI. As an expert in global cyber risk, Borgwing will help CyberClan team with U.S. firms to deliver high-touch, trusted cybersecurity services. Most recently, she served as an advisor to Bluewater International, Clearforce, HyTrust, and Robodub and founded Washington, D.C.'s Cyberguild and Uniting Women in Cyber professional communities.

Borgwing also served as CEO and President of LemonFish Technologies before it's acquisition from LLR Partners investment World Aware. Her vast experience includes work with Fortune 500 clients with companies like MMC (Marsh & McLennan Companies), Vigilant (acquired by Microsoft), and Willis Tower Watson.



"As we move into the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2020, there is a great need for cybersecurity expertise to shut down these cyber incidents before the adversaries can take over markets at the heartbeat of our economies--such as healthcare and state & local governments," said CyberClan Executive Director Mary Beth Borgwing.

In addition to changes to the name and leadership, CyberClan will increase its worldwide presence with offices and labs throughout the U.S. to serve small and mid-size businesses. More information on this expansion will be forthcoming throughout 2020.

At CyberClan, we believe that data security and threat protection create a complex minefield–that is why we deliver exemplary cybersecurity with a personal touch to help our clients detect, respond, and recover from cyber attacks. Established in 2006, our clan of experts solve complex cybersecurity challenges that keep business data secure and businesses up and running. Our services include: computer emergency incident response; cybersecurity services consulting; managed security service provision (MSSP); and vulnerability & penetration testing. For more information, visit www.cyberclan.com

