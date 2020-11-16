Cybersecurity Firm Securden Expands in North America Following a Surge in Demand Due to Remote Work Challenges

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securden, Inc., a leading provider of privileged access security software, announced today that it is ramping up its North American operations with additional investments in sales, marketing, and channel partner resources. The move follows the unprecedented demand for solutions that make remote working secure and productive in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden

Among the many challenges presented by remote working, the most prominent ones are related to access security. As users tend to install unapproved/pirated software and open unknown/malicious attachments, protecting the endpoints from malware propagation has become the topmost challenge. When employees are handling the sensitive passwords and other digital identities outside the corporate boundaries, providing secure, seamless, and controlled access to the sensitive IT resources kept behind the corporate firewalls and securely managing the passwords have become business-critical actions.

As cybercriminals are seizing the opportunities provided by the poorly established access management procedures, rising to these challenges becomes essential. Though attackers are not confined by geographies, organizations in the US, in particular, are experiencing cyberattacks at unprecedented levels. IT Managers are looking for Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions that address these challenges without impacting productivity or introducing additional complexities.

"Our Privileged Access Management (PAM) suite of products has witnessed rapid adoption here in the US. Securden is now helping a variety of organizations, including banking and financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, IT service providers, MSPs, and manufacturing companies in safeguarding their IT infrastructure," said Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden. "It is evident from the number of clients we are onboarding that our approach of providing a secure, simple platform with a clean interface is resonating with those trying to ensure effective access management and controls required during the pandemic."

"To keep pace with our rapid customer acquisition, we are investing in our North American business by adding people and partners. Securden is committed to providing unmatched client experience from initial contact through implementation. We are deploying additional resources in all areas of our business to respond to client needs and expectations," added Venkatramani.

Securden began on a direct model and has now launched an attractive partner program to accelerate solution adoption.

