NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity in Insurance - Thematic Research



Summary

By 2021 the global cybersecurity market is expected to be worth $1bn, up from $765m in 2017 according to GlobalData. However, the key issue is that insurance companies need "better" rather than "more" security.



In this report, we look at the 12 most important cybersecurity technologies and conclude that the most important ones in terms of driving the cybersecurity industry's revenues over the next two years are network security appliances, cloud security, and artificial intelligence (AI).



Our research indicates the winners in these high-growth cyber technology cycles over the next two years will be -

- Unified threat management: Check Point Software, Cisco, Fortinet, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, SecureWorks, Sophos, and Symantec.

- Cloud security: Barracuda Networks, Fortinet, Imperva, Micro Focus, Qualys, and Sophos.

- AI: IBM, Microsoft, Alphabet, Splunk, and Palantir.

- Insurance leaders: AIG, Allianz, Zurich, Swiss Re, Munich Re, Aviva, AXA, and Swiss Re.



