Cybersecurity Industry Leader Samir Kapuria Joins Crosspoint Capital Partners as Managing Director

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint"), a private equity investment firm focused on cybersecurity, privacy, and infrastructure software markets, today announced the appointment of Samir Kapuria as Managing Director where he will help lead the company's efforts to identify and grow world-class companies in the cybersecurity space.

A strategic leader with a proven track record of investing in industry-changing innovation, Kapuria brings more than 25 years of experience in leading Enterprise Software, Consumer Software and Managed Services businesses in cybersecurity. Kapuria was previously the President of NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer cyber safety, where his leadership helped scale the company to annual revenues exceeding $2.4B.

"We are thrilled to have Samir join the team as we start our inaugural year with Fund I," said Greg Clark, Managing Partner of Crosspoint. "Samir's business creativity, deep sector knowledge, long standing relationships across the global software ecosystem and unique experience in leading all categories of cyber businesses brings a wealth of advantages to Crosspoint."

Kapuria has a long tenure of driving business strategy into structured execution, resulting in value growth for customers, employees, shareholders and the overall community. Prior to NortonLifeLock, Kapuria held several GM roles encompassing sales, operations, R&D, product management, marketing and support. Most recently he was the EVP and GM of Symantec's Cyber Security Services business where he led over one thousand cyber warriors across global security operation centers, a worldwide intelligence force and a threat hunting and incident response organization. He joined Symantec in 2004 through the acquisition of @stake, a leading cyber security consulting firm. Kapuria possesses a unique combination of business leadership acumen with a creative vision for emerging technology, cyber defense, privacy, and safety needs. As such, he is regularly called upon to advise international governments, defense organizations, thinktanks, businesses and universities.

"Bringing together a leadership team comprised of sector expertise, operational experience and investment skillsets is the most innovative and advantageous approach to private equity," said Kapuria. "Such a foundation enables two types of capital investments across the Crosspoint portfolio: dollars and knowledge. I am extremely excited to join Crosspoint and work with a team that is primed to create value across the many challenges and opportunities we see in the market."

Kapuria joins the company shortly after the closure of Crosspoint's Fund 1, one of the largest first-time, technology-focused private equity funds ever raised with a focus on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software sectors. Crosspoint expects to have a concentrated portfolio of investments in Fund I given the firm's focus on operations and value creation post-investment. Recent investments include Forescout Technologies, Inc., ExtraHop and Everseen.

