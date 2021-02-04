Cybersecurity Industry Leaders Join Forces at Trust 2021 to Fight Back Against Cybercriminals

"Email scammers took phishing to extraordinary levels during the pandemic and exposed corporate vulnerabilities across industries," said Patrick R. Peterson, founder and CEO of Agari, which is a founding sponsor of Trust 2021. "Now more than ever before it is important that the email security industry come together as a whole to share insights, learnings and best practices to get out ahead of cybercriminals. No company today has the luxury of treating data breaches and fraud as a cost of doing business."

Trust 2021 is a Data Connectors Community Event. Founded in 1999, it today has over 650,000 senior cybersecurity professionals that look to the community for education, networking and best practices for addressing the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.

"As remote working took shape in 2020 and remains a key factor for most organizations in 2021, the executive suite has focused its attention—and investment on thwarting the attacks aimed at their most valuable assets—their people, brand, customers, and vendors," said Dawn Morrissey, CEO and founder at Data Connectors. "Trust 2021 will be focused on the areas that are important to our community, and we're proud to support this event."

In addition, the annual Trust 2021 Email Security Awards will take place. Nominations are open. Companies and cybersecurity professionals across all industries are eligible for the awards program, which focuses on innovation, achievement, and contributions to the email security ecosystem. The judging panel is composed of industry-leading experts, past winners, and industry analysts. Winners will be announced on April 14 in a ceremony celebrating the email security sector's best and brightest.

Submit Nomination

This year's keynote speakers and their topics include:

Kimberly Bryant founder of Black Girls Code: Creative Ways to Solve for the Cybersecurity and Data Science Skills Shortage

founder of Black Girls Code: Creative Ways to Solve for the Cybersecurity and Data Science Skills Shortage Andy Greenberg , author of Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin's Most Dangerous Hackers and senior writer at Wired: Behind-the-scenes insights discovered in his research for Sandworm.

, author of Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin's Most Dangerous Hackers and senior writer at Wired: Behind-the-scenes insights discovered in his research for Sandworm. Graham Cluley , host of the "Smashing Security" podcast: An irreverent look at identity-deception based scams.

The world's foremost cybersecurity executives will be joined at Trust 2021 by an esteemed group of sponsors. Led by Cisco as the premier sponsor, others include Entrust, FS-ISAC, Global Cyber Alliance, Menlo Security, and Agari.

"We're proud to be the founding sponsor of this event, which began five years ago as a small gathering of CISOs from our customers and has grown exponentially over the years," said Peterson. "Trust 2021 is now an open, global industry event because the problems of fraud and data breaches have only worsened. It will take the cybersecurity industry pulling together to tackle this problem. We embrace and encourage leaders from the global cybersecurity sector to make an impact on the problem by sharing their opinions and experiences with their peers at Trust 2021."

Register Today to Attend

About Agari

Agari is the Trusted Email Identity Company™, protecting brands and people from devastating phishing and socially-engineered attacks. Using applied data science and a diverse set of signals, Agari protects the workforce from inbound business email compromise, supply chain fraud, spear phishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Agari also prevents spoofing of outbound email from the enterprise to customers, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. Learn more at agari.com.

Media Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications

Agari

[email protected]

+1 843-986-8229

SOURCE Agari

Related Links

www.agari.com

